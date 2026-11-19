Ranked No. 317 with 200% revenue growth from 2022 to 2025, driven by adoption across healthcare and clinical research

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Deloitte--Tasso, Inc., a leader in patient-centric blood collection, today announced it ranked No. 317 on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America. Tasso grew revenue 200% from 2022 to 2025, reflecting growing demand for blood collection that gives patients greater comfort, convenience and control.

“We started Tasso with a simple idea: blood collection shouldn’t stand between people and the care or research they need,” said Ben Casavant, PhD, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tasso, Inc. “Our growth has come from research organizations, laboratories and healthcare partners who share that belief and want a simpler, more convenient experience without compromising sample quality. Being named to the Fast 500 underscores that mission and validates the work our team does every day to make healthcare more accessible, comfortable and convenient for every patient.”

Laboratory test results influence approximately 70% of medical decisions today, yet traditional venipuncture still depends on a phlebotomist and an in-person visit, creating barriers of travel, time, mobility and needle anxiety. Tasso’s virtually painless, push-button devices attach to the upper arm and collect capillary blood, making it easier for people to engage in care.

Continuous Growth Across Healthcare and Clinical Research

Tasso’s growth over the ranking period reflects expanding adoption across the settings where blood collection matters most:

Global Reach: Tasso expanded internationally through a joint venture with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. in Japan and new regulatory clearances for the Tasso Mini in the European Union and Canada.

Tasso expanded internationally through a joint venture with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. in Japan and new regulatory clearances for the Tasso Mini in the European Union and Canada. Consumer and Women’s Health: Collaborations such as SheMed’s at-home testing program for personalized GLP-1 care in the UK reflect growing demand for care that meets people where they are.

Collaborations such as SheMed’s at-home testing program for personalized GLP-1 care in the UK reflect growing demand for care that meets people where they are. Professional Sports: In partnership with InnoVero, Tasso supplies athlete-centric anti-doping blood collection used at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

In partnership with InnoVero, Tasso supplies athlete-centric anti-doping blood collection used at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Clinical Research: Sponsors and research organizations use Tasso to broaden participation in clinical studies, with the technology now supporting more than 140 research collaborations.

The full 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ rankings are available at www.fast500.com. To learn more about Tasso, visit www.tassoinc.com.

About Tasso, Inc.

Tasso is a healthcare technology company that is transforming the traditional blood collection paradigm with a patient-centric approach. The company’s devices enable simple, convenient, and virtually painless blood collection for users. Tasso technology has the power to bring healthcare anywhere, any time. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Tasso is privately held and funded by grants, investments, and co-development deals with various industry leaders.

Media Contact

Tasso, Inc.

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