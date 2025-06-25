Takeda Announces New Assignments of Directors

OSAKA, Japan & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda (TOKYO:4502/NYSE:TAK) has announced new assignments of directors, determined at the Board of Directors meeting, following the 149th Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in Osaka today.

Takeda's Board of Directors has 11 members serving as external directors out of a total of 14 members, helping to ensure transparency and objectivity. An external director will continue to chair the Board of Directors. The Audit and Supervisory Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Compensation Committee will be composed solely of external directors including their chairs.

Takeda highly values strong, independent governance and its Board of Directors helps to ensure that all decisions and actions are in the best interests of global stakeholders and aligned with the company’s values. This robust corporate governance model has been, and will continue to be, critical to Takeda's success.

Details of the new assignments are as follows:

1. New Assignment of Directors Who Are Not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members (Effective June 25, 2025)

Name Category Role Christophe Weber Internal Existing Representative Director, President & Chief Executive Officer Milano Furuta Internal Existing Director, Chief Financial Officer Andrew Plump Internal Existing Director, President, Research & Development Masami Iijima External Existing External Director, Chair of the Board Meeting Ian Clark External Existing External Director Steven Gillis External Existing External Director Emiko Higashi External Existing External Director John Maraganore External Existing External Director Michel Orsinger External Existing External Director Miki Tsusaka External Existing External Director

2. Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Name Category Role Koji Hatsukawa External External Director, Head of Audit and Supervisory Committee Jean-Luc Butel External External Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Yoshiaki Fujimori External External Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Kimberly A. Reed External External Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members are within their 2-year tenure and were not subject to reelection this year.

3. New Assignment of Nomination Committee and Compensation Committee Members (Effective June 25, 2025)

Nomination committee:

Masami Iijima (Chairperson), Steven Gillis, Emiko Higashi, Michel Orsinger, Jean-Luc Butel and Yoshiaki Fujimori

(Observer: Christophe Weber)

Compensation committee:

Emiko Higashi (Chairperson), John Maraganore, Michel Orsinger, Miki Tsusaka and Kimberly A. Reed

About Takeda

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

