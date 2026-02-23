SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sutro Biopharma Announces Participation at the 16th World ADC London Summit

February 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced its participation at the 16th World ADC London Summit, taking place in London, UK, February 23-26, 2026.

Plenary/Panel Discussion Details:

  • Panel Discussion: ADC Licensing, Partnering & Investment Session
    • Sutro Participant: Hans-Peter Gerber, Ph.D.
    • Date/Time: February 23, 2026, 3:00PM GMT

  • Panel Discussion: Evaluating the Cutting-Edge Innovation & Performance Driving ADC Differentiation & Progression Earlier Line Patient Therapies
    • Sutro Participant: Hans-Peter Gerber, Ph.D.
    • Date/Time: February 24, 2026, 7:45AM GMT

  • Spotlighting Efficacy & Safety Profiles of Dual Payload ADCs Featuring Novel Linker Payloads to Overcome Resistance Mechanisms
    • Presenter: Hans-Peter Gerber, Ph.D.
    • Date/Time: February 25, 2026, 9:00AM GMT

Following the event, the content from the plenary session will be made available in the Scientific Publications section of Sutro Biopharma’s website at www.sutrobio.com.

About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. is advancing a next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to deliver single- and dual-payload ADCs that enable meaningful breakthroughs for patients with cancer. By fully optimizing the antibody, linker, and payload, Sutro’s cell-free platform produces ADCs that are engineered to improve drug exposure, reduce side effects, and expand the range of treatable tumor types. With unique capabilities in dual-payload ADCs, Sutro aims to overcome treatment resistance and redefine what’s possible in cancer therapy. The Company’s pipeline of single- and dual-payload ADCs targets large oncology markets with limited treatment options and significant need for improved therapies.

For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio or visit www.sutrobio.com.

Investor Contact
Emily White
Sutro Biopharma
(650) 823-7681
ewhite@sutrobio.com

Media Contact
Amy Bonanno
Lyra Strategic Advisory
abonanno@lyraadvisory.com


