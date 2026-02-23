Sutro Biopharma Announces Participation at the 16th World ADC London Summit

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced its participation at the 16th World ADC London Summit, taking place in London, UK, February 23-26, 2026.

Plenary/Panel Discussion Details:

Panel Discussion: ADC Licensing, Partnering & Investment Session Sutro Participant: Hans-Peter Gerber, Ph.D. Date/Time: February 23, 2026, 3:00PM GMT





Panel Discussion: Evaluating the Cutting-Edge Innovation & Performance Driving ADC Differentiation & Progression Earlier Line Patient Therapies

Sutro Participant: Hans-Peter Gerber, Ph.D. Date/Time: February 24, 2026, 7:45AM GMT





Spotlighting Efficacy & Safety Profiles of Dual Payload ADCs Featuring Novel Linker Payloads to Overcome Resistance Mechanisms Presenter: Hans-Peter Gerber, Ph.D. Date/Time: February 25, 2026, 9:00AM GMT



Following the event, the content from the plenary session will be made available in the Scientific Publications section of Sutro Biopharma’s website at www.sutrobio.com.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. is advancing a next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to deliver single- and dual-payload ADCs that enable meaningful breakthroughs for patients with cancer. By fully optimizing the antibody, linker, and payload, Sutro’s cell-free platform produces ADCs that are engineered to improve drug exposure, reduce side effects, and expand the range of treatable tumor types. With unique capabilities in dual-payload ADCs, Sutro aims to overcome treatment resistance and redefine what’s possible in cancer therapy. The Company’s pipeline of single- and dual-payload ADCs targets large oncology markets with limited treatment options and significant need for improved therapies.

For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio or visit www.sutrobio.com .

