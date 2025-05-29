Subtle Medical Expands in Latin America: SubtleHD™ Now Commercially Available in Chile, Distributed by Hospiline

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a global leader in AI-powered medical imaging software, announced today the commercial availability of SubtleHD™ in Chile, marking an important step in expanding access to advanced imaging solutions across Latin America. The company also confirmed it will partner with Hospiline, a trusted regional distributor that currently supports Subtle Medical's growth in Brazil.

SubtleHD™ is an FDA-cleared and CE-marked deep learning technology that transforms the quality of MRI images and enables up to 80% time savings on some sequences. It integrates seamlessly into existing clinical workflows, extending the life and performance of existing MRI scanners, an especially critical need across Latin America, where aging imaging infrastructure is common.

In Brazil, for example, over 66% of MRI scanners are more than six years old, while demand for MRI exams is growing rapidly, estimated at 30,000 scans per million inhabitants per year. As patient volumes rise, public institutions often face long wait times, and many providers are challenged to meet demand with outdated equipment.

SubtleHD helps imaging providers unlock new scan slots without purchasing new hardware, improving operational efficiency and patient throughput. With SubtleHD, healthcare institutions in Chile can now benefit from:

Improved image quality even on older MRI systems









even on older MRI systems Faster exam times , helping reduce patient backlog









, helping reduce patient backlog Vendor-neutral compatibility with existing infrastructure

"We're thrilled to expand access to SubtleHD in Chile," said Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer, at Subtle Medical. "With the support of Hospiline, imaging providers across the region can now harness AI to overcome infrastructure gaps, boost productivity, and elevate diagnostic confidence."

About Subtle Medical

Subtle Medical is a leading provider of AI-powered imaging solutions, optimizing scan efficiency and image quality across radiology. Recognized as a CB Insights GenAI 50 company and a two-time CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company, Subtle Medical is committed to driving innovation in medical imaging. Deployed globally across 900+ scanners worldwide, Subtle Medical's solutions help imaging centers and hospitals improve workflow efficiency, increase scanner sustainability, and elevate patient care. Learn more and request a demo at www.subtlemedical.com.

About Hospiline

Hospiline is a trusted distributor of advanced medical technologies across Latin America, committed to delivering innovative solutions that elevate patient care and clinical performance. United by a vision of excellence, we partner with leading global healthcare innovators to bring the most modern, effective technologies to hospitals, clinics, and imaging centers throughout the region. Our mission is to support and optimize the healthcare ecosystem by ensuring access to cutting-edge medical products that enhance outcomes and drive operational efficiency.

Media Contact



Anna Menyhart-Borroni



Head of Marketing



anna@subtlemedical.com

Source:



TheGlobalEconomy.com



SciELO Brazil



UMass Medical School eScholarship

SOURCE Subtle Medical, Inc.