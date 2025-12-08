SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Structure Therapeutics to Report Data from ACCESS Clinical Program of Oral Small Molecule GLP-1 Receptor Agonist, Aleniglipron, on December 8, 2025

December 8, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic diseases, with a focus on obesity, today announced plans to release topline data from its ACCESS clinical program of aleniglipron, the company’s once-daily oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity, before the market opens on Monday, December 8, 2025. Members of management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the data at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day.

To access the live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://ir.structuretx.com/events-presentations/events. To access the call by phone, participants should visit this link to receive dial-in details. The webcast will be made available for replay on the company's website beginning approximately two hours after the live event. The replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the Company has established a robust GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage oral small molecule compounds designed to surpass the scalability limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more people living with obesity around the world. For additional information, please visit www.structuretx.com.

Investors:
Danielle Keatley
Structure Therapeutics Inc.
ir@structuretx.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
Dan@1abmedia.com


Northern California Data GLP-1 Obesity
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hand turns dice and changes the expression 'know the rules'. to 'follow the rules'.
Policy
New UK/EU Rules and AI Adoption Define CRO Priorities for 2026
December 3, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer Smith-Parker
Podcast
Prasad’s Leaked FDA Memo, Alzheimer’s Ups and Downs, Next-Gen Obesity Drugs
December 3, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Insulin syringe pens wrapped in dollar bills on a blue background. Pharmaceutical monopolists raise drug prices. Top view with copy space
Drug Delivery
Lilly Cuts Zepbound Prices, Again, When Buying Through DTC Program
December 1, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Illustration of businessman with flag looking victorious on top of teetering blocks
Obesity
Novo Bounces Back With ‘Competitive’ Mid-Stage Weight Loss Data for Amycretin
November 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac