Novo Commits $506M To Repurpose Irish Plant for Oral Wegovy Production

March 2, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Nick Paul Taylor
As Novo Nordisk continues to lose ground in the obesity market to rival Eli Lilly, the Danish company has started construction projects to establish the ex-Alkermes plant as a hub for supplying oral GLP-1 products to global markets.

Novo Nordisk has committed €432 million ($506 million) to upgrade and retrofit a facility in Ireland to make oral GLP-1 drugs.

The successful launch of the Wegovy pill, Novo’s oral GLP-1 drug, has been a rare positive for the company in recent months. Novo is losing market share to Eli Lilly in the injectable GLP-1 market, and the company’s next-generation candidate failed to match its rival’s product in a recent study. Yet Novo’s first-mover advantage in the oral GLP-1 obesity market is fueling growth.

A pill bottle in between two injector pens
GLP-1
Oral Wegovy Brings in Thousands of New GLP-1 Patients
The oral version of Wegovy has made GLP-1 medicines more accessible and acceptable to many patients who had steered clear of injectable versions, healthcare analytics firm Truveta suggests.
February 12, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Read more

With Novo expecting the European Medicines Agency to approve the Wegovy pill in the second half of 2026, the company Monday unveiled investment to support commercialization of the oral drug outside the U.S. The company has committed the money to its tableting facility in Athlone, Ireland.

Novo said it will use the funds to enhance the existing facility’s capacity to manufacture oral GLP-1 drugs. The company envisions Ireland serving as a vital center for supplying oral GLP-1 products to global markets, making the country central to its plans for meeting current and future demand for its medicines outside the U.S.

Alkermes sold the facility to Novo for $97.9 million in May 2024. Novo bought more land in Athlone months after closing the plant purchase. The company entered into subcontracting deals with Alkermes to perform development and manufacturing activities. Those deals finished at the end of last year.

Novo has started construction projects at the site and aims to gradually finalize the work from the end of 2027 through 2028. The company said the plant’s existing 260 employees “will focus on delivering the highest-quality oral treatments to patients in an efficient and environmentally sustainable way.”

The facility employed 400 people when Novo agreed to buy it from Alkermes. Last year, Novo eliminated 115 positions at the plant. The company made 75 people redundant and accepted 40 voluntary decisions to leave. The reduction in headcount in Athlone came as Novo was eliminating 9,000 jobs globally as part of a restructuring initiated after a change in leadership.

The restructuring reflected challenges faced by Novo’s injectable GLP-1 business. While the oral business is currently growing, the company could soon face competition from Lilly’s rival oral candidate orforglipron, which is currently awaiting an FDA decision under the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher program.

Illustration of businessmen running on a track. A man in red is ahead while a man in blue is behind and falling to the track.
Editorial
Novo Returns to Pre-Wegovy Valuation as Lilly Makes History as First Ever $1T Pharma
Eli Lilly’s win in a head-to-head trial drove Novo Nordisk’s market cap to pre-Wegovy levels not long after the victor became the first pharma company to top a $1 trillion valuation. It seems one company can do no right, while the other can do no wrong.
February 24, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Read more


Manufacturing Weight loss GLP-1 Obesity Metabolic disorders
Novo Nordisk
Nick Paul Taylor
Nick Paul Taylor Nick Paul Taylor
Nick is a freelance writer who has been reporting on the global life sciences industry since 2008.
