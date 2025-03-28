SpyGlass Pharma Appoints Chetan Pujara, Ph.D., as Chief Research & Development Officer

Chetan Pujara, Ph.D Chief Research & Development Officer, SpyGlass Pharma

Dr. Pujara brings extensive industry experience to guide late-stage development of the SpyGlass Drug Delivery Platform



ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyGlass Pharma™, a privately-held ophthalmic biotechnology company, today announced the appointment of Chetan Pujara, Ph.D., as Chief Research & Development Officer. Dr. Pujara brings over 20 years of leadership experience in pharmaceutical and drug-device combination product development across ophthalmic, neurological, dermatological and infectious disease areas.

“Dr. Pujara is a distinguished leader with deep expertise in pharmaceutical innovation and drug development,” said Patrick Mooney, SpyGlass Pharma Chief Executive Officer. “He will be an invaluable resource as we continue to advance our proprietary intraocular drug delivery platform into Phase 3 trials. We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Pujara to SpyGlass Pharma and look forward to his contributions across our R&D initiatives.”

An accomplished pharmaceutical executive, Dr. Pujara has led global organizations that contributed to the development of market-leading products, including Ozurdex®, Durysta™, Latisse®, Qulipta™, Ubrelvy™ and Refresh® eye drops. He holds multiple U.S. and international patents and has extensive experience in global regulatory filings including with the FDA, EMA, NMPA and ANVISA. Prior to joining SpyGlass Pharma, Dr. Pujara held key leadership roles at Abbott, Allergan and AbbVie, and, most recently, Osanni, where he served as Chief Development Officer. He is a member of the United States Pharmacopeia Council of Experts and has previously served as board member of industry-academia consortia including National Science Foundation’s Center for Pharmaceutical Processing Research.

“I am thrilled to join the exceptional team at SpyGlass Pharma,” said Dr. Pujara. “The SpyGlass drug delivery platform technology is poised to substantially improve care for glaucoma patients, with great potential to expand into additional ophthalmic areas. I look forward to contributing to SpyGlass’ mission to revolutionize ophthalmic drug delivery with sustained-release therapeutics that address critical unmet needs.”

ABOUT SPYGLASS PHARMA

The SpyGlass Drug Delivery Platform with bimatoprost is designed to deliver 3 years of bimatoprost to targeted tissues. Patients in the first-in-human study will continue to be followed over time, and the Company plans to share longer-term data in the coming months. SpyGlass completed enrollment in a Phase I/II study in the United States to investigate the safety and efficacy of its platform in a larger patient pool. SpyGlass looks forward to working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to advance the program into Phase III clinical trials and ultimately to commercial approval.

SpyGlass Pharma was co-founded by Dr. Malik Y. Kahook, M.D. and Glenn Sussman. The company is focused on the development of the world’s first, IOL-mounted, controlled release drug delivery platform capable of delivering multiple years of therapy. The technology was originally developed in the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center of the University of Colorado School of Medicine and spun off campus post Series A funding.

