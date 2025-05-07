Slingshot Biosciences Debuts TruCytes™ Potency—Cell Mimics for Scalable, Reproducible CAR-T Potency Assays

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slingshot Biosciences, the leader in precision-engineered cell mimic technologies, today announced the launch of TruCytes™ Potency, a new class of biomarker cell mimics specifically designed for functional CAR-T potency assays. TruCytes Potency cell mimics offer a customizable, scalable, and efficient alternative to cell line target cells. This helps CAR-T developers accelerate assay validation and lot release, while avoiding the operational burden, variability and chain-of-custody challenges of custom cell lines.

"As cell and gene therapies continue to revolutionize medicine, the demand for smarter, more scalable cell solutions is only growing,” said Jeff Kim, CEO of Slingshot Biosciences. “With TruCytes Potency, we’re giving cell therapy developers a new tool for greater consistency, efficiency, and confidence. This launch marks a key milestone in our mission to make precision therapeutics a reality."

Initial data on TruCytes Potency will be presented on May 8th at the 31st annual International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana. During the oral presentation “Cell Mimics As High Precision Controls for CGT Analytics and Potency Assays” Robyn Hall, Ph.D., Cell Therapy Specialist at Slingshot Biosciences, will highlight the performance of TruCytes Potency CD19 and BCMA cell mimics in comparison to tumor cell lines.

"Validating a reliable potency assay remains one of the biggest hurdles in CAR-T development," said Hall. "Traditional options like engineered cell lines introduce challenges—variability, long timelines, and regulatory risks. We are excited to bring the consistency of TruCytes cell mimics to potency assessments, enabling cell therapy manufacturers to generate reproducible quality attributes reflecting the function of their products."

TruCytes Potency cell mimics are now available as a customizable solution through Slingshot Biosciences. TruCytes Potency cell mimics can be customized for a range of clinically relevant antigens to meet specific program needs. To learn more or begin designing a TruCytes Potency solution, visit: www.slingshotbio.com/trucytes-potency

About Slingshot Biosciences

Slingshot Biosciences develops cell mimics for a range of applications in diagnostics and therapeutics. Slingshot leverages advances in distributed manufacturing, engineering, and polymer chemistry to provide an industry-first, off-the-shelf customizable solution for cell-like reagents that are stable and targeted toward a range of indications and markets. www.slingshotbio.com.

