Shattuck Labs Announces Two Poster Presentations at UEG Week 2026

AUSTIN, Texas and DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck or the Company) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of potential first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3 blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases, today announced two upcoming poster presentations at United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2026, taking place October 17–20, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.

Presentation Details

Format: Moderated poster presentation

Title: Development and Characterization of SL-846: A Half-Life Extended, Dual-Receptor (DR3 x IL23RA) Targeting Bispecific Antibody

Presenter: Mahmud Hussain, Ph.D., Director, R&D of Shattuck Labs

Date/Time: October 19, 2026; 1:00–2:00 p.m. CEST

Format: ePoster presentation

Title: Soluble TL1A/Anti-TL1A Immune Complexes Induce De Novo Production of TL1A and Induce Anti-Drug Antibodies That Cross-Bind Approved IBD Antibodies

Presenter: Suresh de Silva, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Shattuck Labs

Date/Time: October 17–20, 2026 (available for viewing throughout the congress)

The posters will be available under Events & Presentations in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.shattucklabs.com following the congress.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of potentially first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3 blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. Shattuck’s expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor therapeutics come together in its lead program, SL-325, a potentially first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve a more complete blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. The Company has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Andrew R. Neill

Chief Financial Officer

Shattuck Labs, Inc.

InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com