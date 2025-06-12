Schrödinger Reports Encouraging Initial Phase 1 Clinical Data for SGR-1505 at EHA Annual Congress

SGR-1505 was observed to have a favorable safety profile and was well tolerated, with encouraging preliminary efficacy in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies

Responses observed across a broad range of B-cell malignancies, including monotherapy responses in patients with CLL and Waldenström macroglobulinemia

Management to host a webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) today announced encouraging initial clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1, open-label, dose-escalation study of SGR-1505 in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. SGR-1505 was observed to be safe, well tolerated, and clinically active, with responses observed in multiple histologies, including in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM). These data are being presented in a poster presentation at the European Hematology Association Annual Congress.

“We are very encouraged by the initial results from our Phase 1 study in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. The data presented today, coupled with the differentiated preclinical and safety profiles observed in our previously completed study in healthy volunteers, further increases our conviction about the potential for SGR-1505 to be a best-in-class therapy,” said Margaret Dugan, M.D., chief medical officer at Schrödinger. “Dose escalation is complete, and we look forward to discussing these results and our proposed recommended Phase 2 dose with the FDA later this year.”

“Despite recent advances in the treatment of B-cell malignancies, resistance to currently available therapies eventually results in treatment failure and disease progression for many patients,” said Stephen Spurgeon, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Oregon Health and Science University, and an investigator for the clinical study. “We know that MALT1 plays a critical role in key signaling pathways that drive cancer cell survival and proliferation, making it a promising target for a broad range of B-cell malignancies. Although these data are from an early-phase study, they suggest SGR-1505 demonstrates on-target activity resulting in potential clinical benefit. I look forward to seeing additional data as the study progresses, including response data in patients with aggressive histologies.”

“The positive data reported today represent a key milestone for Schrödinger and follow the clinical successes of programs advanced by collaboration partners and companies we have co-founded,” said Karen Akinsanya, Ph.D., president, head of therapeutics R&D and chief strategy officer, partnerships at Schrödinger. “These data reinforce the power of Schrödinger’s platform to enable the rapid design of differentiated molecules and the impact that our computational approach can have on a drug discovery and development program.”

Major Takeaways from the Study

As of the data cut-off date, May 13, 2025, 49 patients were enrolled and evaluable for safety, including 18 patients with CLL/SLL, nine with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), six with Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM), and five with marginal zone lymphoma (MZL).

Patients had a median of four (range two-nine) prior lines of therapy, with the most common being Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors (55.1%), BCL-2 inhibitors (18.4%) and BTK+BCL-2 inhibitors (18.4%).

SGR-1505 was well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities or deaths due to treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs). Forty three percent of patients (n=21) experienced ≥ 1 treatment-related adverse event (TRAE), with the most common (≥ 10%) being rash (12%) and fatigue (12%). Ten patients (20%) experienced treatment-emergent serious adverse events (SAEs); one was treatment-related. All blood bilirubin increased TEAEs were asymptomatic, reported in patients with UGT1A1 polymorphisms and none were Grade 4.

Inhibition of IL-2 is a pharmacodynamic biomarker for target engagement and an exploratory endpoint in the study. Preliminary data indicated that SGR-1505 inhibits T-cell derived IL-2 upon ex vivo stimulation achieving the PD target of ~90% inhibition in the majority of PD-evaluable participants treated at ≥ 150 mg QD and all Q12H doses at steady state.

stimulation achieving the PD target of ~90% inhibition in the majority of PD-evaluable participants treated at ≥ 150 mg QD and all Q12H doses at steady state. Preliminary efficacy data indicated SGR-1505 was clinically active as a monotherapy in a number of relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. Of the 49 participants, 45 patients had at least one follow-up disease assessment or disease progression and were evaluable for preliminary efficacy. The overall response rate (ORR) across all dose levels was 22% (n = 10/45). Thirteen of 49 patients had been on treatment for ≥120 days. Among patients with indolent disease, 3/17 CLL/SLL, 5/5 WM, and 1/5 MZL patients responded. The responses of the three CLL responders were independently reviewed and confirmed, and two had a partial response (PR) with lymphocytosis (PR-L). Two of three CLL patients with partial responses were double-exposed to BTK and BCL-2 inhibitors, and all WM patients were exposed to BTK inhibitors. The study recently began enrolling patients with aggressive lymphomas into the 300 mg QD and 100 mg Q12H cohorts. A PR was reported in one of four ABC-DLBCL patients.



Study Design

The Phase 1 dose-escalation study (NCT05544019) assessed SGR-1505 as a monotherapy treatment in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. The primary endpoint is the incidence and severity of adverse events and dose-limiting toxicities. Secondary endpoints include pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic measurements as well as objective response rate, duration of response and disease control rate.

EHA Poster Presentation Details

The full abstract (#PS1569) can be found online at www.ehaweb.org.

Poster Title: A Phase 1 study of SGR-1505, an oral, potent, MALT1 inhibitor for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic leukemia (CLL/SLL)

Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 6:30-7:30PM CST (12:30-1:30PM ET)

Location: Poster Session 2

About SGR-1505

SGR-1505 is an oral investigational MALT1 inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. MALT1 plays a central role in key signaling pathways that drive cancer cell survival and proliferation, making its location downstream of BTK in the NF-κB signaling pathway an attractive target for the development of novel therapeutics for a potentially broad range of B-cell malignancies. In preclinical studies, SGR-1505 was observed to be highly potent and selective, and has demonstrated anti-tumor activity in preclinical models both as a monotherapy and in combination with BTK and BCL-2 inhibitors. There is also emerging therapeutic rationale supporting MALT1 inhibition as a potential treatment for inflammatory and autoimmune disorders.

SGR-1505 was designed using Schrödinger’s computational platform at scale and was discovered approximately 10 months after the company started its MALT1 program. Schrödinger believes that SGR-1505 is currently the most advanced MALT1 inhibitor known to be in clinical development and has both first-in-class and best-in-class potential. A Phase 1 study in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies is ongoing (NCT05544019).

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Schrödinger will host a conference call on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to review the clinical opportunity for SGR-1505 and review the Phase 1 data presented at EHA. The live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https://ir.schrodinger.com/events-and-presentations. To participate in the live call, please register for the call here. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes in advance of the call. The archived webcast will be available on Schrödinger’s website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs and is advancing three clinical-stage oncology programs. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 800 employees operating from 15 locations globally. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to those statements regarding the potential advantages of Schrödinger’s computational platform, the clinical potential and favorable properties of SGR-1505, its MALT1 inhibitor, and the potential for SGR-1505 to be used for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small lymphocytic leukemia, and Waldenström macroglobulinemia, and Schrödinger’s plans to engage with regulators. Statements including words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Schrödinger’s current views about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to the company and on assumptions the company has made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and important factors that are beyond Schrödinger’s control, including the uncertainties inherent in drug development and commercialization, such as the conduct of research activities and the timing of and its ability to initiate and complete preclinical studies and clinical trials, whether results from preclinical and early clinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials, whether initial data from clinical results will be predictive of the final results of the clinical trials, uncertainties associated with the regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals and the ability to retain and hire key personnel on its business and other risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2025, as well as future filings and reports by the company. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Schrödinger undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Matthew Luchini (Investors)

matthew.luchini@schrodinger.com

917-719-0636



Allie Nicodemo (Media)

allie.nicodemo@schrodinger.com

617-356-2325