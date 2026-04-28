Sail Biomedicines to Present Preclinical Data Supporting Advancement of Its In Vivo eRNA™ CAR-T Product Candidate to the Clinic at ASGCT 2026 and TIDES USA 2026

Presentations will feature nonhuman primate and other preclinical findings highlighting the differentiated dose-efficiency profile of its lead product candidate and its ability to drive deep B-cell depletion across blood and tissues, including bone marrow and lymph nodes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASGCT26--Sail Biomedicines, a Flagship Pioneering company and leader in RNA-based programmable medicines, today announced that it will present preclinical updates from its vanguard In Vivo eRNA and targeted nanoparticle (TNP) CAR-T program and lead product candidate for autoimmune diseases at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting and TIDES USA 2026, taking place in Boston.

The presentations will highlight Sail’s In Vivo eRNA-TNP CAR-T program that pairs sustained eRNA-based CAR expression with a proprietary targeted nanoparticle to specifically deliver eRNA constructs to CD4 and CD8 T cells. This payload and delivery system is designed to drive highly potent and specific in vivo programming, creating a CAR-T therapeutic window to enable a potentially curative treatment for autoimmune diseases.

“The power of In Vivo CAR-T for curative treatments in autoimmune diseases could completely disrupt treatment paradigms for patients by achieving deep B-cell depletion in the right places for the right amount of time to achieve a full immune reset,” said John Mendlein, Ph.D., Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Sail Biomedicines and Executive Partner at Flagship Pioneering. “These data provide evidence for how Sail’s eRNA and targeted nanoparticle approach achieves low-dose potency and CD8/CD4 engagement, with the potential for a superior product profile within the emerging In Vivo CAR-T field for autoimmune diseases.”

Presentation details are as follows:

ASGCT Annual Meeting 2026

Title: Reprogramming of T Cells In Vivo with CD19 CAR eRNA™ Constructs to Unlock Cures for Patients with an Optimal Therapeutic Index

Presenter: Michaël Mingueneau, Ph.D., SVP, Head of Immunology at Sail Biomedicines

Session Type: Scientific Symposia

Session: Innovations in Nonviral Therapeutic Delivery for Neurologic and Immunologic Disorders

Date and Time: May 13, 11:07 a.m. to 11:33 a.m. ET

TIDES USA 2026

Title: In Vivo Transient Programming of T Cells with Targeted Nanoparticles Encapsulating eRNA™-encoded hCD19 CAR Achieves Deep Depletion of B Cells in Blood and Lymphoid Tissues

Presenter: Viorel Simion, Ph.D., Director of Immunology at Sail Biomedicines

Date and Time: May 14, 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET

About Sail Biomedicines

Sail Biomedicines is pioneering AI-driven design and deployment of fully programmable RNA medicines to transform patient care. Sail’s platform combines eRNA™ constructs, a first-in-class programmable circular RNA product form, and an industry-leading platform of targeted nanoparticles to unlock comprehensive programming of medicines for the first time. Using its cutting-edge eRNA and nanoparticle deployment platform, Sail is building a pipeline of In Vivo CAR-T based products. Sail was founded by Flagship Pioneering. For more, visit www.sail.bio and follow us on X (@SailBiomeds) and LinkedIn.

press@sail.bio