SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Lilly adds gene delivery technology to CAR T in up to $7B Kelonia deal

April 20, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
Risograph Shopping Cart with geometric shapes. Objects in trendy riso graph print texture style design with geometry elements.

iStock, Bob Vector

After entering the CAR T space in February, Eli Lilly is “jumping into in vivo CAR-T with both feet” with the acquisition of Kelonia Therapeutics and its gene delivery technology.

After getting a taste of CAR T in February, Eli Lilly is doubling down with the up to $7 billion acquisition of gene delivery biotech Kelonia Therapeutics.

Lilly snags a Phase 1 lentiviral in vivo CAR-T therapy called KLN-1010 in the deal, however the real prize is Kelonia’s in vivo gene delivery and integration technology, called iGPS. The platform uses lentiviral-based particles to deliver T-cells, at which point the patient’s body takes over and generates its own CAR T therapies. The goal is to eliminate the need for complex manufacturing processes and pre-treatment chemotherapy.

Kelonia will add to Lilly’s current capabilities in the space and allow the application of the delivery technology to other conditions, Jacob Van Naarden, president of Lilly Oncology and head of corporate business development, said in a statement.

The Kelonia deal had been rumored over the weekend after a report in Reuters. Commenting on the potential transaction in a Sunday note, BMO Capital Markets suggested that Lilly was “jumping into in vivo CAR-T with both feet.”

Cartoon high-speed train in the white background, 3d rendering. Digital drawing.
Mergers & acquisitions
Pharma’s M&A Train Is on Track for Record Highs With More Deals To Come: Analysts
After a flurry of deals over the past week from Eli Lilly, Merck and Biogen, analysts predict more M&A action from other big names, including Novartis, Amgen and AbbVie.
April 3, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

The deal “would add a complementary in vivo approach that could broaden Lilly’s push to build oncology beyond small molecules and antibodies. Aiding in efforts to drive durable growth beyond metabolic,” the analysts wrote.

That said, in vivo CAR T is not a slam dunk and Lilly will face some tough competitors in Gilead Sciences, AbbVie and Bristol Myers Squibb. “In vivo CAR-T remains an unproven and risky area of development,” BMO said.

But Lilly is likely up for the challenge. “We believe Lilly’s strong balance sheet and cash flow can support this higher-risk program,” the analysts said.

KLN-1010 uses Kelonia’s iGPS technology to treat multiple myeloma, with early data from an early-stage trial presented last year confirming the viability of the idea and demonstrating tolerability. The presentation at American Society of Hematology “demonstrated some impressive early responses,” according to BMO.

The deal expands Lilly’s presence in genetic medicines and marks the pharma’s second in the CAR T space, after the $2.4 billion acquisition of Orna Therapeutics in February. BMO noted that Kelonia’s anti-BCMA CAR T cell approach would be complimentary to Orna, which offered Lilly an in vivo CD19 CAR-T program for B cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases.

“A deal to acquire Kelonia would reflect a clear strategic fit to Lilly’s core oncology and immunology franchises,” BMO wrote on Sunday.

Lilly will pay $3.25 billion upfront with other payments due to Kelonia shareholders upon achievement of certain milestones. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Lilly has been on an M&A hot streak this so far this year, securing the title of most acquisitive pharma in the first quarter with three buyouts. The largest deal—which has now been eclipsed by Kelonia—was Centessa Pharmaceuticals for $6.3 billion.

Decorative border of fly different flavor ice cream cones in waffle - white, pink, brown with chocolate sauce on pink.
Mergers & acquisitions
Pharma Double-Dippers Lead Q1 Deal Activity to Nearly $47B
Deal-hungry Big Pharmas, a long-sought biotech prize, an infrequent buyer and one serial biotech rabblerouser highlight a busy quarter in biopharma M&A.
April 1, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

Mergers & acquisitions CAR-T Cell therapy
Eli Lilly and Company
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
IPO Initial Public Offering finance business concept. 3D render vector illustration of Trading on IPO Initial Public Offering, Business Startup and Stock Market Concept. Public offering share launch
IPO tracker
Odyssey tests IPO waters anew after quitting quest last year
April 20, 2026
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
BMS layoffs hits Lawrenceville hard, adding 200+ to cut count
April 20, 2026
 · 
49 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Two boxing gloves give a fist bump on a colored background. Collage art
Lung cancer
Merck’s early PD-1/VEGF data competitive in lung cancer, but Summit ‘looms large’
April 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Reaching an agreement. Businessmen shake hands and make a deal. vector
Mergers & acquisitions
UCB elevates epilepsy expertise with up to $1.15B Neurona takeover
April 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac