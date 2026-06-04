Ryan Clark to Deliver Warrior Keynote at The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research’s 20th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Research and Educational Symposium and 49th National Sickle Cell Disease Scientific Meeting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research (FSCDR) welcomes 13-year NFL safety and Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark as the Warrior Keynote Speaker for its 20th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Research and Educational Symposium and 49th National Sickle Cell Disease Scientific Meeting, taking place June 5–7, 2026, at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

His session, "Hope in Action: An Inspiring Evening with Ryan Clark," is Friday June 5, at 7:30pm EST, where he shares his personal journey and perspectives on health, resilience, leadership and awareness surrounding sickle cell disease and sickle cell trait. Dinner is included with the session for all registered attendees.

"Ryan Clark is a trusted and highly visible voice whose impact, lived experience and authenticity continues to help bring national attention to important conversations surrounding sickle cell disease and sickle cell trait," said Lanetta Bronté, MD, MPH, MSPH, President and Chief Executive Officer of FSCDR.

Clark, who suffered a splenic infarction during his playing career due to sickle cell trait, has been involved with sickle cell awareness, research, treatment and programming since 2012.

FSCDR's 20th Annual Symposium, with the theme, "The Golden Age," convenes physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, industry leaders, community supporters, and Sickle Cell Warriors from across the United States and around the world to discuss the field's most urgent clinical and translational questions. The agenda integrates sessions focused on precision therapeutics, patient-centered endpoints, access to care, public health strategies, clinical research and the future of meaningful sickle cell disease care.

Additional featured speakers include 14x MLB All-Star and 2009 World Series Champion with the New York Yankees, Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez, who delivers special remarks on Friday, June 5, and EGOT-winning actress, producer and New York Times best-selling author, Viola Davis, who delivers the Foundation Keynote Address on June 7.

FSCDR operates a network of 15 Sickle Cell Centers of Excellence across Florida and serves one of the highest-density sickle cell disease populations in the United States.

The organization's annual Symposium has become a premier international forum for advancing scientific collaboration, healthcare education, patient empowerment, and innovation in sickle cell disease treatment and care.

For more information, visit The 2026 Symposium's registration page.

About Sickle Cell Disease



Sickle cell disease is the most common inherited blood disorder in the United States, affecting more than 100,000 Americans and millions worldwide. Despite major advances in research and treatment, the disease has been historically underfunded and underserved. Through research, specialized healthcare, education, and community-centered support, FSCDR is working to transform outcomes and improve quality of life for Sickle Cell Warriors and their families.

About The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research



The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research (FSCDR) is dedicated to making sickle cell disease a livable, non-threatening condition. Founded in 2012, FSCDR has grown into a statewide network of 15 Sickle Cell Centers of Excellence across Florida and is redefining what is possible in sickle cell care through integrated research, specialized healthcare, workforce education, and deep community collaboration. FSCDR convenes the global sickle cell community through its annual Symposium, and publishes the Journal of Sickle Cell Disease in partnership with Oxford University Press.

The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research



Change the Conversation. Reshape the Future.

Media Contact:



Kyla Thorpe-Brissett, MBA, MA



Vice President and Chief Operating Officer



kthorpe@fscdr.org



844-446-5744

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SOURCE The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research