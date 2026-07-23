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BeOne commits $300M to US manufacturing expansion, creating 120 new jobs

July 23, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Gabrielle Masson
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The addition of small molecule capacity at BeOne Medicines’ Hopewell site will support the company’s hematology efforts and bring total investment in the campus to more than $1 billion.

BeOne Medicines is committing $300 million to its flagship manufacturing site in New Jersey, money that will add small molecule manufacturing capabilities and bolster domestic production.

The investment will go toward a site in Hopewell and is expected to fuel the creation of 120 new jobs, according to a Thursday release from the global cancer company.

The expansion of BeOne’s Princeton West Innovation Campus—which is also the pharma’s R&D hub—will include a new three-story, 145,000-square-foot building for drug manufacturing and packaging. The move is designed to combine the pharma’s existing biologics production with new small molecule capabilities in efforts to support BeOne’s hematology portfolio, like the targeted BTK inhibitor Brukinsa and investigational BTK degrader tacabrutideg.

New labs, office space and room saved for future growth will also be included in the expansion, which may be used “to support strategic collaborations with partners,” BeOne said.

Switzerland-headquartered BeOne initially dedicated $800 million to the Hopewell campus, which opened in July 2024, bringing the company’s total investment to the site above $1 billion. The new changes are expected to be completed by 2029, with the company anticipating a total of 240 workers to be employed at the site by then.

BeOne is following suit of pharma companies—such as Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly—bolstering drug production to the U.S. amid political pressure.

“We appreciate the federal tax policies advanced by the president that encourage investment in biopharmaceutical production, alongside the Next New Jersey Manufacturing Program and the governor’s efforts to support advanced manufacturing and high-quality job creation,” BeOne CFO Aaron Rosenberg said in a prepared statement. “Together, these efforts create an environment for long-term growth, and we are proud to continue expanding our global footprint in support of patients.”

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Manufacturing New Jersey
BeOne
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.
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