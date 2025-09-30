Revagenix, Inc. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

J. Kevin Judice joins the Board of Directors



Andrew McCandlish (Founder and Chief Operating Officer) steps down from the Board of Directors



Revagenix, Inc. is advancing a focused pipeline of antibiotic programs designed to treat infections caused by multidrug-resistant organisms





SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revagenix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel antibiotics, today announced the appointment of J. Kevin Judice, PhD to its board of directors.



“Kevin brings with him a wealth of experience in drug development and successful exits,” said Ryan Cirz, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Revagenix. “His early experience in the antimicrobial space, including leading the discovery of telavancin and helming Achaogen through its formative years—with the foresight to focus on what became the Gram-negative resistance crisis—are critical elements to understanding our mission. Just as importantly, his later successes outside of the antibacterial space—most notably at DICE Therapeutics—equip him with the perspective needed to ensure Revagenix delivers both on the science and the business of bringing meaningful cures to patients in an incredibly challenging environment.”

In conjunction with Dr. Judice’s appointment, Founder and Chief Operating Officer Andrew McCandlish, PhD has resigned his role on the board. “Andy, along with the other founders, has served the Revagenix Board exceptionally well as we gradually built our internal leadership team and searched for additional Directors that could help us achieve our long-term vision,” continued Dr. Cirz. “Dr. McCandlish continues in his same critical capacity within the business, and his board resignation simply reflects our success in finding the next key addition to our Board.” Revagenix’s executive team is rounded out by Vice President of Pharmaceutical Development Mick Hurrey, PhD, and Vice President of Development Daniel Cloutier, PharmD.

Tina Marriott, Chair of the Revagenix Board of Directors, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the Board. As a successful founder, CEO, and scientific leader, he brings invaluable experience translating cutting-edge research into medicines that matter—expertise that will be instrumental as we advance our multiple therapeutic candidates into the clinic.”

Dr. Judice commented: “The need for novel antibiotics has never been greater, and Revagenix is taking a disciplined and innovative approach to advancing next-generation antimicrobial agents that address unmet medical needs in commercially attractive settings. I look forward to contributing my experience to support the team as it works to deliver transformative therapies for patients facing multidrug-resistant infections.”

About Revagenix

Revagenix is dedicated to creating life-changing antibiotics, providing urgently needed anti-infective medicines to patients globally. We are advancing a focused pipeline designed to treat infections caused by multidrug-resistant organisms. The team—composed of seasoned industry experts, and augmented by a world-class network of strategic collaborators, partners, investors, and advisors— leverages extensive experience in anti-infective research, development, and commercialization. Together, we are developing the next generation of antibiotics to address the critical need for new treatments in the face of increasing antibiotic resistance. Learn more about our mission and work at www.revagenix.com.

