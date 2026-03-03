SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   FDA

REGENXBIO’s Hunter Rejection Hinged on Inadequate Controls, Surrogate Endpoint

March 3, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing hurdles along a path ending in an arrow

iStock, PaperFox

In a complete response letter published by the FDA on Monday, the agency said a resubmission for REGENXBIO’s Hunter syndrome gene therapy should provide evidence of normalized or improved biomarker levels or neurodevelopmental outcomes.

The rejection of REGENXBIO’s Hunter syndrome gene therapy, delivered to the biotech early last month, was driven by issues with the study’s population, controls and use of surrogate markers to measure efficacy.

The FDA dove into these problems in its complete response letter, which was made public on Monday. The regulator conceded that it “agreed in principle” to REGENXBIO’s proposed protocol but nevertheless consistently “expressed concerns throughout your development program” regarding the study’s design.

In particular, the agency flagged the “heterogeneity” of the patient population in REGENXBIO’s study. The company had requested a broad label for its gene therapy, dubbed RGX-121, to cover patients with various levels of disease severity.

But, according to the FDA, the pivotal study enrolled a sample with “uncertain phenotype,” in turn “raising uncertainty that the enrolled population is representative of the target population.”

Man walking on a long wavy path with flag at the end, persistence, determination and ultimate business success - 3D Render
Rare disease
UniQure Eyes Phase 3 for Huntington’s Gene Therapy Despite Makary’s Apparent Criticism
Days after FDA Commissioner Marty Makary appeared to malign uniQure’s AMT-130 in an interview with CNBC, the agency confirmed to the biotech that a sham surgery–controlled study is needed before submitting the gene therapy for approval.
March 2, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Read More

The regulator also took issue with REGENXBIO’s use of external controls, which it said “lack the comparability” with the trial patients. This issue has been at the center of uniQure’s recent discussions with the agency, which recently told the biotech it would need to conduct a sham surgery–controlled Phase 3 study for the Huntington’s gene therapy instead of filing a biologics license application on the basis of its externally controlled Phase 1/2 trial as planned.

Finally, FDA took issue with REGENXBIO’s use of cerebrospinal fluid levels of the D2S6 protein as a surrogate endpoint, saying there is “insufficient evidence” to suggest that this marker is “reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit.”

For these reasons, the FDA concluded: “Despite exercising regulatory flexibility, given the breadth of uncertainties, we are unable to conclude that the RGX-121-101 study is an adequate and well-controlled study.”

Stagflation, economic slow down or recession while inflation high up, GDP growth decrease causing by unemployment concept, fearful businessman riding fall down economic graph with inflation high up.
Complete response letters
REGENXBIO’s Hunter Syndrome Gene Therapy Fails To Win FDA Nod
The FDA recommended that REGENXBIO run a new study, treat more patients and include a placebo arm to support a resubmission for the gene therapy RGX-121.
February 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Read more

For a resubmission, REGENXBIO should show the normalization of or a meaningful change in a relevant disease biomarker or in neurodevelopmental outcomes, the regulator wrote in its letter. The company could run a completely new late-stage study or enroll additional patients in its current trial. The agency also recommends that REGENXBIO use “an appropriate untreated control.”

The FDA’s rejection of RGX-121 last month has left the door open for Denali Therapeutics to potentially overtake REGENXBIO in the Hunter syndrome race. In a note to investors on Monday, analysts at William Blair called RGX-121’s approvability issues “program-specific,” suggesting that Denali’s tividenofusp alfa could make it to the market first.

“Tivi seems better positioned for an FDA approval,” the analysts continued, noting that Denali has more selectively defined its study population and used a broader biomarker surrogate, rather than just focusing on D2S6. “We remain 70-80% confident in Tivi’s approval for Hunter syndrome.” An FDA decision is expected on April 5.

The FDA’s publication of the REGENXBIO rejection letter follows a “radical transparency” push by the agency last year, which it kicked off by releasing more than 200 complete response letters. In an interview last month with CNBC, Commissioner Marty Makary conceded that the move, while giving the public a clear view of what went into a regulatory decision, has led to “a bit of an effort to find a bogeyman” behind drug rejections.

New York, United States - June 18, 2016: New York Stock Exchange with American flags and Wall street sign
FDA
Wall Street the Main Beneficiary of FDA’s Real-Time CRL Disclosures
By publishing complete response letters as soon as they are issued to drug sponsors, the FDA is expanding transparency in a way that, while positioned as a public health measure, also grants investors greater visibility into regulatory decisions. Experts question whether this is the agency’s proper remit.
September 29, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Read more

Rare diseases Gene therapy Complete response letters
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing line of people leaving, standing on top of hand pointing their way out
Layoffs
BioAtla Axes 70% of Staff, Explores Strategic Options
March 2, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Man walking on a long wavy path with flag at the end, persistence, determination and ultimate business success - 3D Render
Rare disease
UniQure Eyes Phase 3 for Huntington’s Gene Therapy Despite Makary’s Apparent Criticism
March 2, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Medicine Pill Treatment Seamless Vector Flat Pattern
Manufacturing
Novo Commits $506M To Repurpose Irish Plant for Oral Wegovy Production
March 2, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pulsing heart collage illustration, sign of life. Isolated human heart organ with glowing red line surrounding, black and white
Rare disease
Aardvark Tanks After Pausing Prader-Willi Study on ‘Surprise’ Safety Signals
March 2, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac