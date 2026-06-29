Resalis Announces Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Study Evaluating RES-010 as Treatment to Address Unmet Needs in Obesity

Torino, Italy, June 29, 2026 – Resalis Therapeutics today announced the dosing of the first participant in a Phase 1b clinical study of its lead candidate, RES-010, a novel antisense oligonucleotide targeting microRNA-22 (miR-22), designed to address the underlying drivers of obesity by targeting metabolic dysfunction to deliver durable, fat-selective weight loss with lean mass preservation. The study will investigate the effect of RES-010 on body weight loss and other weight loss-related parameters, and evaluate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics during 3 months of treatment in overweight and obese participants. The clinical study will be conducted at a single site in Australia, with topline data expected in late 2026.

“Data from the first-in-human study show that RES-010 was well tolerated and delivers early pharmacodynamic activity, with dose-dependent target engagement and reductions in body weight. These results provide a strong rationale for further evaluating the RES-010 profile over extended treatment durations. We are encouraged by these initial results and excited to advance a differentiated RNA-based therapeutic toward patients living with obesity,” said Almut Nitsche, Chief Medical and Development Officer of Resalis Therapeutics.

“Today’s GLP-1 medicines have transformed obesity care by delivering meaningful and rapid weight loss. However, they do not modify the underlying disease: patients often lose lean mass and experience rebound after discontinuation,” said Alessandro Toniolo, Chief Executive Officer of Resalis Therapeutics. “Resalis is pursuing a different path. By targeting miR-22, a key regulator of metabolic dysfunction associated with obesity, RES-010 is designed to deliver high-quality weight loss. It drives fat-selective weight loss while preserving lean muscle mass and helps to maintain results even after GLP-1 withdrawal. The future of obesity treatment lies not only in reducing weight, but in restoring a healthier metabolic balance to achieve more durable outcomes for patients. As we continue validating our approach and generating comprehensive data, we remain committed to transforming the lives of people with metabolic diseases with our disease-modifying therapy.”

The Phase 1b trial is a randomized, placebo-controlled, sequential multiple ascending dose (MAD) study designed to enroll up to 36 healthy overweight and moderately obese adult participants in Australia. The trial includes up to three cohorts receiving once-weekly subcutaneous injections over a 12-week treatment period, with the option of a safety follow-up for up to 6 months. The endpoints of the Phase 1b study are safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics, with additional efficacy and pharmacodynamics endpoints. The study will also investigate RES-010’s effects on lipid metabolism and fat tissue biology by evaluating metabolic and inflammatory biomarkers.

About Resalis Therapeutics

Resalis Therapeutics is dedicated to developing RNA-based therapies that tackle the root causes of complex metabolic disorders. With its deep expertise in non-coding RNA and lipid metabolism, Resalis Therapeutics is advancing RES-010 as a safe, effective, and disease-modifying therapy that offers sustained weight loss and improved metabolic health. Supported by robust preclinical data and ongoing clinical evaluation, RES-010 positions Resalis Therapeutics as a key company in the evolving landscape of obesity treatment. The company is backed by Claris Ventures, Sunstone Life Science Ventures, Sanofi, and other investors.

For more information, visit our website www.resalistherapeutics.com.

Contact:

Trophic Communications

Jacob Verghese

Trophic Communications

+49 173 364 1607

resalis@trophic.eu

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