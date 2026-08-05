SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Lilly confident in slow and steady Foundayo launch, as ex-US sales shine

August 5, 2026 | 
3 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
Rocket ready to take off on launch site. Retro styled sci-fi spaceship concept

Swillklitch/Getty Images

Foundayo clocked $98 million in sales in Q2, the first quarter it was available, compared to Novo’s $355 million for the same sales period.

After entering the obesity market and soundly stealing market share from rival Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, Eli Lilly isn’t used to being behind. But Foundayo, the Indiana pharma’s new obesity pill, is a different beast.

After receiving FDA approval on April 1, Lilly has seen slow uptake as it introduces patients and caregivers to a completely new product. Novo, on the other hand, had simply captured its successful injectable GLP-1 in a pill.

“We’re making pretty meaningful progress on the Foundayo performance and building out the brand,” said Ilya Yuffa, president of Lilly USA and global customer capabilities, on the company’s second quarter earnings call Wednesday.

Foundayo clocked $98 million in sales in Q2, the first quarter it was available, compared to Novo’s $355 million for the Wegovy pill for its initial sales period. Approved in December 2025, the Wegovy pill rose to $496 million for the second quarter, Novo reported Tuesday afternoon. Foundayo narrowly missed consensus estimates, but analysts weren’t surprised by the weakness.

Business team conducts rowing competition
Earnings
Lilly’s $23B Q2 soars over expectations but Foundayo lags Novo’s rival oral GLP-1
Eli Lilly’s shares rose nearly 5% to $1,170 apiece in premarket trading as the company reported $23 billion in revenue for the second quarter. The company’s market cap is $1.02 trillion as of the end of July.
August 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

Lilly has focused on building brand awareness in Foundayo, educating doctors on the drug’s profile, offering access and affordability for patients, and reaching consumers directly, Yuffa explained.

The drug is undoubtedly growing, he insisted. Volume has doubled from just a month ago and nearly one in four patients are choosing Foundayo for initial starts.

“We’re starting to see an inflection point on Foundayo now,” Yuffa said.

But that’s just in the U.S. Analysts pointed to Foundayo’s performance elsewhere as a particular strong point. “Although Foundayo U.S. disappointed, Foundayo ex-U.S. (solely sales in UAE), is an indicator of Foundayo’s ex-U.S. potential,” Leerink Partners’ Senior Research Analyst David Risinger said.

The therapy brought in $31 million in the UAE in the second quarter, “which bodes well for Foundayo’s global potential,” according to Leerink.

Without the ex-U.S. sales for Foundayo, RBC Capital Markets wondered if Lilly’s overall results would have been so strong. “Foundayo’s U.S. performance remains uncertain,” the firm wrote.

Foundayo launched with about 8,000 subscribers but has now grown that to 36,000, RBC noted.

A ‘blowout’ performance

Otherwise, Leerink dubbed Lilly’s second quarter performance a “blowout.” The company notched $23 billion in revenue and raised its outlook to a range of $85 to $87 billion, as compared to $82 to $85 billion previously projected.

Lilly executed a number of transactions in the second quarter, including buying Orna Therapeutics, Ajax Therapeutics, Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Kelonia Therapeutics. Lilly has also since picked up psychedelics biotech AtaiBeckley, diving deeper into neuroscience.

Analysts asked for insight into Lilly’s revived interest in psychiatry during the call, as well as a triple-acquisition in vaccines from earlier in the year. Jacob Van Naarden, president of Lilly Oncology and head of corporate business development, said the company is are simply seeking out unmet needs.

Circular ornament one hundred dollar bill obverse
Psychedelics
Lilly makes up to $3.8B psychedelics play in AtaiBeckley takeover
With the AtaiBeckley acquisition, Eli Lilly is jumping into psychedelics, a drug class that Jefferies analysts say could herald the “biggest change” for the field of psychiatry.
July 16, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Read more

“What these two areas have in common is just the immense unmet need that still remains, and that really is the throughline of all of the work that we do, both internally and through business development,” he said. “It’s not actually that different, frankly, than the many other deals that we’ve done year to date.”

Van Naarden, as well as CEO David Ricks, hinted on the call that more deals could be in the future but were fairly mum on specifics.

“Whether we continue to build more around infectious diseases and psychiatry specifically … I don’t want to forward-look too much on that because we’ll be opportunistic based on what we see that’s available for acquisition and partnering,” Van Naarden said.

Earnings GLP-1 Weight loss
Eli Lilly and Company
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Pfizer ramps up ongoing restructuring, Lisata axes 72% of staff
August 5, 2026
 · 
73 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Illustration showing businessperson looking through telescope at potential growth
Earnings
Gilead looks to upcoming inflammation, cancer catalysts as pressure to diversify mounts
August 5, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business team conducts rowing competition
Earnings
Lilly’s $23B Q2 soars over expectations but Foundayo lags Novo’s rival oral GLP-1
August 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Words IPO (Initial public offering) with the trading data on the background.
IPO
2026 IPO stock tracker: How newly public biotechs are performing
August 5, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson