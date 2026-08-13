SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business   Deals

Bankrupt Sangamo offloads assets to Lilly, PTC in $161M sale

August 13, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Business bankruptcy assistance concept. businessman on a paper boat and rescues a drowning man vector

iStock, Yutthana Gaetgeaw

PTC Therapeutics emerged as the winning bidder over Astellas for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Fabry disease gene therapy, while Eli Lilly is purchasing the biotech’s prion disease program and several platforms.

Amid the throes of bankruptcy, Sangamo Therapeutics has agreed to divest its Fabry disease program and a clutch of other assets and technologies to PTC Therapeutics and Eli Lilly.

Following a court-approved bidding process, Sangamo will sell its investigational Fabry disease gene therapy isaralgagene civaparvovec to PTC for $111 million at closing, as well as up to $100 million in potential milestone payments. Lilly, meanwhile, will pay $50 million for Sangamo’s zinc finger, capsid delivery and molecular integrase platforms, as well as the biotech’s prion disease program, according to a Wednesday release.

Other bidders are also buying select Sangamo tools and equipment for a collective $2.55 million.

These asset sales are still subject to a final court approval, but once closed, Sangamo is looking at around $163.55 million, plus up to $100 million in future milestones. The confirmation hearing for these deals is slated for the third quarter.

“Any proceeds ultimately received from the asset sales will be administered and distributed in accordance with the Chapter 11 process and applicable orders of the Bankruptcy Court,” a Sangamo spokesperson told BioSpace in an email on Wednesday.

In early June, Sangamo kicked off a strategic evaluation of its business, which resulted in a voluntary bankruptcy petition a few weeks later. Sangamo at the time also announced that it had agreed to sell its prion program and select technologies to Lilly, while Astellas had emerged as a potential buyer for the Fabry asset. It is unclear why the Astellas agreement fell through, but PTC has now been named the winning bidder for the rare disease program.

Silhouettes of birds circling in the sky
Bankruptcy
Lilly, Astellas circle Sangamo assets as biotech files for bankruptcy
As Sangamo runs out of cash, Eli Lilly and Astellas have emerged as stalking horse bidders for key assets, including a Fabry gene therapy currently being submitted for potential FDA approval.
June 23, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Read more

Following its initial bankruptcy announcement in June, Sangamo said that it would downsize by around 40%, a cut that affected 51 employees. “Beyond those actions, Sangamo has not announced any additional workforce reductions related to the proposed transactions with PTC Therapeutics and Lilly,” the spokesperson told BioSpace.

Isaralgagene civaparvovec is an investigational gene therapy that uses an adeno-associated viral vector to deliver a DNA construct that encodes for the alpha-galactosidase enzyme, according to Sangamo’s website. In patients with Fabry, mutations to the GLA gene lead to deficiencies in alpha-galactosidase activity, resulting in the toxic buildup of certain byproducts in tissues across the body, giving rise to symptoms such as numbness, pain, hearing loss and swelling.

Phase 1/2 data demonstrated improved kidney function, cardiac function and quality of life in patients dosed with the gene therapy. There is an ongoing rolling biologics license application filing with the FDA, which is planned for completion in the fourth quarter, according to PTC’s announcement of its agreement with Sangamo.

Meanwhile, Sangamo’s prion program, which is still in preclinical development, uses zinc fingers to protect neurons from misfolded prion proteins, in turn slowing or halting neurodegeneration, the biotech said on its website.

Rare diseases Bankruptcy
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Eli Lilly and Company
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Yellow warning sign symbol or alert safety danger caution illustration icon security message and exclamation triangle information icon on attention traffic background with secure alarm. 3D render.
Rare diseases
Deaths reported after treatment with Neurocrine’s approved Prader-Willi drug
August 12, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Words IPO (Initial public offering) with the trading data on the background.
IPO
2026 IPO stock tracker: How newly public biotechs are performing
August 12, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Lawyer legal documents. Businessman and legal documents with judgment hammer symbol. vector
Legal
Lilly cracks down on black market for obesity asset retatrutide with six lawsuits
August 12, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Lung organ anatomy symbol for health and medical illustrations. vector, illustration.
Rare diseases
Sentynl bets up to $475M in licensing deal for Mereo’s rare lung disease asset
August 12, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac