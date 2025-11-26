Reprieve Cardiovascular to Present at the 37th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

MILFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reprieve Cardiovascular, Inc., a clinical-stage company pioneering intelligent decongestion management therapy for acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF), today announced that Mark Pacyna, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 37th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference taking place December 2-4, 2025, in New York City.

Presentation Details

Event: 37th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: December 4, 2025, at 12:30pm EST

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

During the conference, Mr. Pacyna will discuss Reprieve’s recent corporate and clinical milestones, including the ongoing enrollment in the Company’s pivotal FASTR II clinical trial. The presentation will also highlight the Company’s progress toward regulatory approval and commercial readiness for the Reprieve® System, a first-of-its-kind intelligent therapy designed to personalize and optimize fluid management for patients hospitalized with ADHF.

“Following the completion of our recent $61 million Series B financing, we look forward to sharing our continued momentum at the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference,” said Mark Pacyna, Chief Executive Officer of Reprieve Cardiovascular. “Effective decongestion requires more precision. By capturing specific physiologic signals and applying algorithmic guidance, Reprieve is bringing personalization to diuresis at a level not available today. The result is a therapy with the potential to meaningfully improve patient outcomes, reduce length of stay, and ease the operational burden on hospitals.”

About Acute Decompensated Heart Failure

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is characterized by the sudden or gradual onset of symptoms such as shortness of breath, swelling in the legs or feet, and fatigue, often requiring hospitalization. Despite standard therapy with diuretics, managing fluid removal in these patients remains a significant clinical challenge, leading to prolonged hospital stays, renal complications, and high readmission rates.

About the Reprieve® System

The Reprieve system is designed to personalize decongestion management and safely, quickly, and thoroughly remove excess fluid to improve patient outcomes and prevent hospital readmissions. It uses precise administration of diuretics combined with real-time physiological monitoring and automated recommendations to optimize therapy for each patient. This innovative approach integrates seamlessly into clinical workflows, streamlining care for patients and clinicians alike.

About Reprieve Cardiovascular, Inc.

Reprieve Cardiovascular is focused on improving the lives of the more than 25 million patients globally who suffer from heart failure. The company’s proprietary Reprieve system intelligently manages fluid removal in patients with acute decompensated heart failure, delivering a safer, more effective, and personalized therapy. Headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts, Reprieve Cardiovascular is a privately held medical device company. For more information, please visit www.reprievecardio.com.

Julia Fuller

(858) 692-2001

julia@fullercomms.com