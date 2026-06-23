Rapalogix Health Raises $20 Million in Series A Financing to Redefine the Future of Longevity-Based Skin Health

Funding to accelerate commercialization of Re-Q and expand pipeline built on breakthrough science targeting the biology of skin aging

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapalogix Health, a biotechnology company pioneering a new category of longevity-based skin health, today announced the successful closing of a $20 million Series A financing round co-led by Woodline Partners and GordonMD Global Investments LP. The proceeds will support the rapid commercial expansion of Re-Q Health™ (Re-Q), the company's professional skincare line, while advancing a pipeline of next-generation products designed to address the underlying biological mechanisms of skin aging.

Rapalogix Health raises $20M Series A to advance longevity-based skin health and expand Re-Q nationally.

Founded by skin longevity scientist Rahul Mehta, PhD, renowned dermatologist Doris Day, MD, and leading healthcare executive Brent Saunders, Rapalogix was created with a simple but ambitious vision: to translate advances in longevity science into products that help people maintain healthier, more resilient skin.

While most skincare products target the visible signs of aging, Rapalogix is focused on the biology that drives aging itself. The company's scientific platform is built around TORC1, one of the most extensively studied cellular pathways associated with aging and age-related decline.

"This financing marks a significant milestone for Rapalogix and reflects the strength of the science underlying our platform," said Dr. Mehta, CEO of Rapalogix Health. "We're building toward a future where skin health and longevity are addressed at the cellular level, and this capital enables us to bring that vision to more patients and physicians across the country while advancing our next generation of therapeutics. Our growth strategy puts our premier dermatology physician partners at the forefront, as we collaborate directly with them to drive clinical innovation and advance longevity science in dermatology."

Rapalogix's lead product, Pro-Longevity Face Serum, from its professional skincare line, Re-Q, is based on the company's proprietary approach to selectively modulating TORC1 activity in skin cells. This approach builds on Cambrian Bio's TORnado platform, which solved a longstanding challenge in achieving selective TORC1 modulation, and Rapalogix was spun out to apply this breakthrough to skin health. By selectively supporting key cellular processes associated with skin function and resilience, the company believes it can help establish an entirely new approach to healthy skin aging.

Series A financing will support:

Rapid expansion of commercial activities for Re-Q

Continued investment in clinical and translational research

Development of additional products targeting skin longevity, hair health and other age-related changes in skin biology

Expansion of scientific, medical and commercial capabilities

"For years, dermatology has largely focused on treating the visible manifestations of aging," commented Dr. Day. "What excites me about Rapalogix is its focus on the biology that drives skin aging. Advances in longevity science are creating opportunities to rethink how we support skin health, and we believe we're only beginning to unlock that potential."

"We're still in the early innings of understanding how longevity science can transform human health. Our vision is to build the leading longevity-based skin health company and create products grounded in rigorous science that help people maintain healthier skin as they age," commented Saunders.

The financing follows a significant period of recognition and growth for Rapalogix Health. In 2026, the company earned several industry awards and made strategic additions to its leadership team, in addition to growing its commercial salesforce in support of the Re-Q national launch. Most recently, in conjunction with this funding, Rapalogix appointed Neetu Dhaliwal and Craig Gordon, MD, to its Board of Directors, further strengthening its governance as the company enters its next phase of growth.

About Rapalogix Health



Rapalogix Health is a California-based biotechnology company pioneering the next evolution in skin health. We translate foundational insights in longevity science into transformative dermatological solutions. Grounded in a science-first approach, the company is developing an innovative pipeline of prescription therapeutics and professional skincare products. Re-Q Pro-Longevity Face Serum, the first product from Rapalogix's professional skincare brand, Re-Q Health, is now available at dermatology and aesthetic practices in the United States. Re-Q Pro-Longevity Face Serum is powered by RLX-201, Rapalogix's proprietary pro-longevity molecule designed to reset and restore exhausted skin cells, extend their longevity, and deliver healthy and youthful skin over a lifetime.

For more information on Rapalogix Health, visit www.rapalogix.com and follow Rapalogix on LinkedIn and Instagram.

For more information on Re-Q, visit www.reqhealth.com and follow Re-Q on Instagram.

About Cambrian Bio



Cambrian Bio (Cambrian BioPharma Inc.) is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on building therapeutics to treat and prevent today's most debilitating chronic diseases, with programs targeting critical metabolic sensing functions that decline with age, including AMPK and mTOR. To learn more, visit www.CambrianBio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Woodline Partners



Woodline Partners implements a fundamental equity investment strategy, represented by a tenured team of global industry specialists. Anchored by corporate partnerships, the firm's research process aims to identify company-specific insights that drive the long-term competitiveness of companies under coverage. Woodline manages approximately $22 billion in assets across four global offices.

About GordonMD Global Investments LP



GordonMD Global Investments LP was founded in 2021 by Craig Gordon, MD, a licensed physician with 15+ years of buy-side experience managing global biopharmaceutical portfolios. The firm manages private funds and a public fund, each focused on differentiated investment opportunities in biopharmaceutical companies primarily located in the U.S., Europe and Japan. GordonMD's investment approach combines first-hand medical knowledge with rigorous bottom-up analysis to identify prospective investments with the greatest growth opportunities.

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SOURCE Rapalogix Health, Inc.