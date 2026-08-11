SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   FDA

FDA rejects ITM Isotope’s radiopharma therapy over manufacturing issues

August 11, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Gabrielle Masson
Cross icon. Reject, decline concept. Hand Mouse Cursor Clicks the Button. Pointer Push Press

iStock, sibgat

ITM Isotope Technologies plans on resubmitting its advanced cancer radiopharma therapy to the FDA after addressing the agency’s concerns.

The FDA has rejected ITM Isotope Technologies’ investigational tumor treatment, citing manufacturing and third-party facility inspection findings.

The agency issued a complete response letter (CRL) last week for ITM Isotope’s 177Lu-edotreotide, also known as ITM-11, a radiopharmaceutical designed to treat gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), according to a Monday company release.

The FDA didn’t identify any clinical safety or efficacy issues with the cancer candidate, according to ITM Isotope.

“The CRL stated that the FDA is unable to approve the NDA in its present form and cited CMC- and third-party commercial facility-related items that must be addressed before the application can be approved,” the German biotech said in its release.

ITM Isotope is reviewing the feedback to determine next steps but said it plans on resubmitting its new drug application.

ITM-11 is a radiopharma therapy that bested Novartis’ mTOR inhibitor everolimus—sold as Afinitor, among other names—in the Phase 3 COMPETE study that evaluated progression-free survival for patients with advanced cancer.

“Our confidence in ITM-11’s therapeutic potential has not wavered, and we are committed to working closely with the FDA and our partners to address the items outlined in the CRL,” ITM CEO Andrew Cavey said in a prepared statement. “Our pivotal COMPETE trial data package stands, and our goal remains unchanged as we work toward bringing ITM-11 to patients living with advanced GEP-NETs.”

The rejection letter is not yet listed in the FDA’s trove of CRLs. The agency has said it is continuing its “radical transparency” initiative of publishing CRLs soon after they are delivered despite a citizen petition filed earlier this year that questions the legality of the effort. Initially, the FDA had said it would pause the publication of the letters, a statement that was followed by the publication of several CRLs.

Insights
The Radiotherapeutics Moment: How Isotopes are Changing Cancer Treatment
In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Dr. Marc Hedrick, President and CEO of Plus Therapeutics and Dr. Phil Kantoff, CEO & Co-founder of Convergent Therapeutics. They discuss breakthroughs like alpha-emitting isotopes, supply chain solutions and why radiotherapeutics is biotech’s next big frontier.
April 2, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Read more

Manufacturing Radiopharmaceuticals Complete response letters FDA Regulatory
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Fashionable halftone collage. Concept of wealth, saving, saving and saving money. Money bag with dollar stacks and stacks of coins. Vector illustration of business and finance for web banner, social media banner, marketing material. Vector illustration
Funding
Epicrispr, Infinimmune snag combined $165M in VC cash
August 11, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Stand out from the crowd and different creative idea concepts , Longest light ladder glowing and aiming high to goal target among other short ladders on green background with shadows . 3D rendering.
Women’s health
AbCellera’s menopause medicine ‘sets new efficacy bar’ for hot flashes
August 11, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Red and white megaphone announcing white empty blank space message balloon on yellow background. Business and marketing concept. 3D illustration rendering
Rare diseases
Silence causes uproar in rare blood cancer space as data sets high bar for competitors
August 11, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Piggy Bank with Rocket Booster, Concept of Rapid Savings Growth and Accelerated Investment 2d flat vector illustration
Venture capital
Vaderis fuels up with $152M series B to test rare vascular disease in Phase 3
August 11, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong