Epicrispr, Infinimmune snag combined $165M in VC cash

Epicrispr Biotechnologies and Infinimmune have closed separate fundraising rounds to advance their respective pipelines for neuromuscular and inflammatory conditions.

With a $90 million series C haul is Epicrispr, which is advancing programmable epigenetic therapies for neuromuscular diseases. The biotech’s lead asset is EPI-321, which is currently in first-in-human testing for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Enrollment into this study has been completed, with data expected later this year, according to a company announcement.

Designed to be a one-time therapy, EPI-321 makes use of an adeno-associated virus vector that specifically targets muscle tissue, where it suppresses the expression of the DUX4 gene, the abnormally persistent activation of which is a key driver of FSHD. Through this mechanism, EPI-321 helps prevent muscle degeneration, according to Epicrispr’s website.

Findings from the ongoing early-stage trial, released in June, showed an average lean muscle volume increase of around 370 mL—equivalent to approximately 0.3 pounds of muscle mass—in three patients who received EPI-321, according to a June readout. The biotech has also previously reported strength and functional improvements in these patients after receiving the epigenetic medicine.

Epicrispr’s series C was co-led by Janus Henderson Investors and Octagon Capital and was backed by several high-profile investors, including Sanofi Ventures, Angelini Ventures and Cormorant Asset Management.

Alongside Epicrispr is Infinimmune, which on Tuesday brought in $75 million in series A proceeds—money that will help the Alameda, California–based biotech to power the clinical development of two atopic dermatitis drugs. The biotech plans to start first-in-human studies for the molecules next year, according to a company release.

Infinimmune’s assets are the anti-IL-22 therapy IFX-101 and the IL-13–targeting IFX-201. Both are monoclonal antibodies and have the potential to be best-in-class, the biotech claims. IFX-101 and IFX-201 were discovered using Infinimmune’s Anthrobody technology, which screens “millions” of memory B cells to identify potentially therapeutic antibodies for specific targets. Merck in March this year put up to $838 million into a partnership with Infinimmune to leverage this approach for multiple undisclosed targets.

With their respective rounds, Epicrispr and Infinimmune add to what experts in July said was the selective recovery of venture capital in biopharma. Indeed, while investors have been putting more money back into drug development—most notably exemplified by Isomorphic Labs’ mammoth $2.1 billion series B in May—some companies have drummed up more enthusiasm than others.

These are drugmakers with later-stage programs, those working on more derisked assets or biotechs advancing biologics, antibodies and DNA- and RNA-focused medicines, Robert Stanislaro, senior managing director at FTI Consulting, told BioSpace at the time.

“This trend reflects a bigger picture,” he said. “Capital hasn’t dried up, but it has become far more discerning about where it goes.”