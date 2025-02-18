Rancho BioSciences Announces Bristol Myers Squibb Renews Membership for Phase 2 of the Single-Cell Data Science Consortium

Rancho BioSciences, the premier tech-enabled data science partner for biopharma, welcomes Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) back for the 2nd phase of The Single-Cell Data Science Consortium. This continuing initiative aims to build on Phase 1’s foundation, bringing together leading pharmaceutical companies with shared goals and needs in the realm of single-cell data.

The Single-Cell Data Science Consortium is a member-driven, pre-competitive collaboration to extract the value of single-cell data and establish a comprehensive data standard. This ambitious goal involves transforming vast amounts of public single-cell data into a unified standard that can significantly advance life sciences and drug discovery.

“BMS was one of the first members to join the consortium three years ago,” said Julie Bryant, CEO of Rancho BioSciences. “Their continuing commitment is a testament to the quality and value this initiative is providing to its members.”

Entering its fourth year, the consortium is on track to exceed the achievements of Phase 1. “Leveraging AI technologies and our team of PhD data science experts, we’ve delivered over 64 million professionally curated cells, nine atlases, as well as supporting data models and pipelines to date. This represents millions of dollars of value delivered to our members at a fraction of the cost and complication of attempting this alone. Phase 2 promises to deliver even more value to our members,” added Bryant.

