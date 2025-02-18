SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Rancho BioSciences Announces Bristol Myers Squibb Renews Membership for Phase 2 of the Single-Cell Data Science Consortium

February 18, 2025 | 
2 min read

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2025 / Rancho BioSciences, the premier tech-enabled data science partner for biopharma, welcomes Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) back for the 2nd phase of The Single-Cell Data Science Consortium. This continuing initiative aims to build on Phase 1’s foundation, bringing together leading pharmaceutical companies with shared goals and needs in the realm of single-cell data.

The Single-Cell Data Science Consortium is a member-driven, pre-competitive collaboration to extract the value of single-cell data and establish a comprehensive data standard. This ambitious goal involves transforming vast amounts of public single-cell data into a unified standard that can significantly advance life sciences and drug discovery.

“BMS was one of the first members to join the consortium three years ago,” said Julie Bryant, CEO of Rancho BioSciences. “Their continuing commitment is a testament to the quality and value this initiative is providing to its members.”

Entering its fourth year, the consortium is on track to exceed the achievements of Phase 1. “Leveraging AI technologies and our team of PhD data science experts, we’ve delivered over 64 million professionally curated cells, nine atlases, as well as supporting data models and pipelines to date. This represents millions of dollars of value delivered to our members at a fraction of the cost and complication of attempting this alone. Phase 2 promises to deliver even more value to our members,” added Bryant.

For more information about the Single-Cell Data Science Consortium and its initiatives, please visit Single-Cell Data Science - Data Science - Rancho BioSciences.

About Rancho BioSciences, LLC

Rancho BioSciences, LLC is a leading provider of tech enabled data science services, products and initiatives focused on life sciences. With a highly skilled team of PhD data scientists, curators, and bioinformaticians, Rancho BioSciences leverages data to accelerate medical research and enable new breakthroughs in treatment and care. Their mission, “Saving Lives Through Data,” drives each project, helping clients harness the power of data to make life-saving discoveries. For more information about Rancho BioSciences, visit us at RanchoBioSciences.com or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Julie Bryant
Phone: (760) 717-7881
Email: Julie.bryant@ranchobiosciences.com
Website: www.ranchobiosciences.com

.

SOURCE: Rancho BioSciences, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Southern California Phase II Alliances
ACCESS Newswire Bristol Myers Squibb Company
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
x-ray wrist muscle pain in gray background
Opinion
Companies Take Multiple Tacks Against Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1
February 17, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Speech balloon conversation in puzzle shape vector illustration card. Human hands exchange information in retro 80s collage vector illustration. Concept of success in communication, support, cooperation; new projects, professional growth.
Immunology and inflammation
Pliant Brings in Outside Experts to Review IPF Study Pause
February 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Female alcoholism concept. Unhappy woman sitting at bottle bottom hugging her knees. Sad drunk wife or alcoholic mother. Social issue, abuse, addiction. Empty alcohol drink bottles vector Illustration
GLP-1
Novo’s Semaglutide Shows Promise for Alcohol Use Disorder
February 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Art collage, hands and falling coins in orange circle. Modern design of finance and business.
Neuropsychiatric disorders
Newleos Raises $93.5M to Advance Neuropsychiatric Cast-Offs from Roche
February 13, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky