ALS Advances Unite Patients and Pharma on Novel Targets, Biomarker Breakthroughs

February 26, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll be listening to Indu Navar, CEO and founder of EverythingALS and Dr. Olga Uspenskaya, chief medical officer at VectorY Therapeutics. We’ll be speaking about patient-pharma collaborations accelerating trials and hope, advances in ALS biology understanding and biomarker-driven endpoints.

Host

⁠Jennifer Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Indu Navar, CEO and Founder, EverythingALS

Dr. Olga Uspenskaya, Chief Medical Officer, VectorY Therapeutics

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
