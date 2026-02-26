ALS Advances Unite Patients and Pharma on Novel Targets, Biomarker Breakthroughs

> Listen on Spotify

In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Indu Navar, CEO and founder of EverythingALS and Dr. Olga Uspenskaya, chief medical officer at VectorY Therapeutics. We’ll discuss patient-pharma collaborations that speed up clinical trials and inspire hope, plus key advances in ALS biology and biomarker-driven endpoints.

Host

⁠Jennifer Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Indu Navar, CEO and Founder, EverythingALS

Dr. Olga Uspenskaya, Chief Medical Officer, VectorY Therapeutics

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.