Promega Launches 24-Capillary Spectrum CE System for STR Analysis

New capillary electrophoresis instrument triples sample throughput for DNA laboratories using 5-, 6- or 8-dye chemistry for casework, database and paternity samples

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Promega Corporation has launched a 24-capillary model of the Spectrum CE System for DNA typing, including forensic analysis. Spectrum CE Systems are the only capillary electrophoresis (CE) instruments designed and tested to support 8-dye short tandem repeat (STR) analysis kits, enabling the use of advanced multiplex kits including the recently launched ParadymeTM 27GY STR System that leverages the proprietary Reduced-Stutter Polymerase (RSP) developed by Promega. This chemistry improves mixture interpretation, shortens analysis time and delivers greater discrimination power and more reliable results from challenging samples.

"For twenty years, progress in forensic DNA meant adding loci and hoping interpretation would keep up," says Timothy Kupferschmid, Senior Director of Genetic Identity at Promega. "Eight-dye chemistry adds the loci at smaller base pair size, and Reduced-Stutter Polymerase finally addresses the artifact that made mixtures hard to interpret in the first place. Running that chemistry at 24-capillary capacity changes what a laboratory can accomplish."

The 24-capillary Spectrum CE System has already been installed in several forensic DNA laboratories in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East prior to its broad commercial launch. The instrument is available for sale immediately.

8-dye STR analysis chemistry for the Spectrum CE System

Promega is the first manufacturer to debut 8-dye STR analysis chemistry for human identification. These PowerPlex® and ParadymeTM STR kits resolve more STR loci in a single analysis, reducing repeat analyses and delivering more results from degraded and challenging samples.

The recent launch of the ParadymeTM 27GY STR System provides a unique improvement in forensic mixture analysis by reducing a persistent artifact in STR typing that challenges interpretation of DNA mixtures. By using the company’s proprietary Reduced-Stutter Polymerase (RSP), this system reduces stutter signal intensity by 8-fold, often below analytical thresholds.

Open-platform STR analysis kit compatibility

Spectrum CE System is an open platform compatible with STR chemistry from multiple manufacturers. Promega also supports analysis software from multiple vendors to ensure flexibility for practitioners.

Scalable Throughput for DNA Typing Laboratories

The Spectrum CE System, 24-Capillary is the high-throughput option for the largest laboratories, completing a portfolio that includes the medium-throughput Spectrum CE System, 8-Capillary and the lower-throughput Spectrum Compact CE System (4-capillary).

The 8- and 24-capillary Spectrum CE Systems further increase output and reduce scheduling effort with continuous access to four 96-well plate positions, allowing analysts to add or remove samples during an active run. The Spectrum Compact CE System provides a smaller format instrument optimized for fewer samples and greater control over individual consumable use than cartridge-based CE systems allow.

Together, these options let laboratories match instrument throughput and capacity to daily workload, from the small satellite casework lab or teaching organization to the largest national databasing program.

Support for laboratory implementation

Promega offers extensive support to forensic organizations interested in adopting Spectrum CE Systems. For implementation support, Promega offers forensic experts to support on-site optimization, customized validation, and hands-on training for chemistry and instrumentation with over 200 forensic customer validation projects completed globally.

Learn more about Spectrum CE Systems at www.promega.com/SpectrumCE

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and veterinary, agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. Learn more at promega.com

Penny Patterson

VP, Corporate Affairs

Promega Corporation

Phone: (608) 274-4330

E-mail: penny.patterson@promega.com