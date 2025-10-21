ProKidney Announces Two Abstracts Selected for Presentation at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2025

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney” or the “Company"), a leading late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that the Company will present two posters, including a late-breaking poster on the Phase 2 REGEN-007 study results, at the upcoming American Society of Nephrology’s (ASN) Kidney Week being held from November 6-9, 2025, in Houston, TX.

The titles for the accepted abstracts are provided below and accessible online at: https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/2025/program-search-abstract.aspx

Late-Breaking Poster Presentation

Renal Autologous Cell Therapy in Diabetes and CKD (Phase 2 REGEN-007 Study Results)

Session Title: Late-Breaking Science Posters [LB-PO]

Session Date, Time: November 6, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM CST

Poster Board #: TH-PO1203

Other Poster Presentation

Cell-Specific Inflammatory Profile Characterization of the Cell Therapy Candidate Rilparencel

Session Title: Development, Stem Cells, and Regenerative Medicine [PO0600]

Session Date, Time: November 6, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM CST

Poster Board #: TH-PO0575

Following the event, a copy of the poster presentations will be available on the Company’s website at: https://prokidney.com/our-technology/publications/

Additional information on ASN Kidney Week 2025 can be accessed online at:

https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek

About ProKidney Corp.

ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of CKD through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT®), is a first-in-class, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy with regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation that is being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 3 REGEN-006 (PROACT 1) study for its potential to preserve kidney function in patients with advanced CKD and type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit www.prokidney.com.

