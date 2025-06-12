PreveCeutical Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) -(CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "") of up to 15,000,000 units in the capital of the Company (the "") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $750,000. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a "") and one-half (1/2) of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a ""). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share (each, a "") at an exercise price of $0.08 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering (the ""); provided that the expiry of the Warrants can be accelerated if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "") is $0.10 or greater for a minimum of ten consecutive trading days, and a notice of acceleration is provided in accordance with the terms of the Warrants.Finder's fees may be paid. The Company intends to use the aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the Offering to pay outstanding payables, for operating expenses and for general working capital purposes.All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the Closing. Completion of the Offering remains subject to certain conditions, including, without limitation, confirmation of no objection from the CSE.The securities issued under the Offering will not be registered under the United States, as amended (the ""), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our websiteor follow us onandStephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive OfficerStephen Van Deventer: +1 604 306 9669 OrInvestor RelationsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit