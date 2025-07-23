Precision BioSciences Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for PBGENE-DMD for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage gene editing company utilizing its novel proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for diseases with high unmet need, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation for PBGENE-DMD for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

“Receipt of Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for PBGENE-DMD underscores the tremendous unmet need and urgency to deliver safe treatments that significantly improve muscle function over time for boys living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy,” said Cindy Atwell, Chief Development and Business Officer at Precision BioSciences. “This regulatory milestone builds on our recent receipt of Rare Pediatric Disease designation and, together with our preclinical body of evidence, gives us tremendous confidence as we move this program towards the clinic. Looking ahead, we remain in active dialogue with the FDA as we advance PBGENE-DMD toward regulatory milestones, with clinical data anticipated in 2026.”

The FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation to drugs and biologics intended for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of rare diseases or conditions affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. Orphan Drug Designation provides sponsors certain benefits, including financial incentives to support clinical development and the potential for up to seven years of market exclusivity for the drug for the designated orphan indication in the U.S. if the drug is ultimately approved for that use.

About PBGENE-DMD

PBGENE-DMD is Precision’s development program for the treatment of DMD. The approach uses two complementary ARCUS nucleases delivered via a one-time administration in a single AAV to excise exons 45-55 of the dystrophin gene with the aim of restoring near full-length dystrophin protein within the body to improve functional outcomes. PBGENE-DMD is intended to address up to 60% of the DMD patient population.

In preclinical studies, PBGENE-DMD demonstrated the ability to target key muscle types involved in the progression of DMD and produced significant, durable functional improvements in a humanized DMD mouse model. PBGENE-DMD restored the body’s ability to produce a near full-length functional dystrophin protein across multiple muscles, including cardiac tissue and various key skeletal muscle groups. In addition, PBGENE-DMD edited satellite muscle stem cells, believed to be critical for long-term durability and sustained functional improvement.

PBGENE-DMD was recently granted FDA Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation for the treatment of DMD. The Company is advancing the final IND-enabling toxicology studies and is working closely with leading DMD clinicians to design a first in human trial optimized for safety and efficacy. Clinical grade material is in preparation, with initial clinical data expected in 2026.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision’s two lead programs, PBGENE-HBV, for chronic Hepatitis B, and PBGENE-DMD, for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, are focused on areas with large patient populations with high unmet need. Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage gene editing company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform that differs from other technologies in the way it cuts, its smaller size, and its simpler structure. Key capabilities and differentiating characteristics enable ARCUS nucleases to drive more intended, defined therapeutic outcomes. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline prioritizes in vivo gene editing candidates designed to deliver lasting cures for the broadest range of genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the clinical development and expected safety, efficacy and benefit of our and our partners’ and licensees’ product candidates and gene editing approaches; the potential of PBGENE-DMD to safely drive meaningful improvement in functional and durable benefit over time for up to 60% of patients with DMD; the design on PBGENE-DMD to permanently edit a patient’s own DNA sequence, resulting in naturally-produced, near full-length dystrophin protein proven known to be functional in humans; the benefits of an Orphan Drug Designation including financial incentives and regulatory exclusivity; the potential value of a Priority Review Voucher(if awarded) including priority review for a different product or sale to another sponsor; the expected timing of regulatory processes and clinical operations (including IND and/or CTA filings, studies, enrollment and clinical data for PBGENE-DMD; and anticipated timing of clinical data. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “approach,” “believe,” , “confidence”, “contemplate,” “could,” “design” “designed,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look,” “may,” “mission,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “pursue,” “should,” “strive,” “suggest,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative thereof and similar words and expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions and on information currently available to us. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to become profitable; our ability to procure sufficient funding to advance our programs; risks associated with our capital requirements, anticipated cash runway, requirements under our current debt instruments and effects of restrictions thereunder, including our ability to raise additional capital due to market conditions and/or our market capitalization; our operating expenses and our ability to predict what those expenses will be; our limited operating history; the progression and success of our programs and product candidates in which we expend our resources; our limited ability or inability to assess the safety and efficacy of our product candidates; the risk that other genome-editing technologies may provide significant advantages over our ARCUS technology; our dependence on our ARCUS technology; the initiation, cost, timing, progress, achievement of milestones and results of research and development activities and preclinical and clinical studies, including clinical trial and investigational new drug applications; public perception about genome editing technology and its applications; competition in the genome editing, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology fields; our or our collaborators’ or other licensees’ ability to identify, develop and commercialize product candidates; pending and potential product liability lawsuits and penalties against us or our collaborators or other licensees related to our technology and our product candidates; the U.S. and foreign regulatory landscape applicable to our and our collaborators’ or other licensees’ development of product candidates; our or our collaborators’ or other licensees’ ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully design, implement and complete, clinical trials; potential manufacturing problems associated with the development or commercialization of any of our product candidates; delays or difficulties in our and our collaborators’ and other licensees’ ability to enroll patients; changes in interim “top-line” and initial data that we announce or publish; if our product candidates do not work as intended or cause undesirable side effects; risks associated with applicable healthcare, data protection, privacy and security regulations and our compliance therewith; our or our licensees’ ability to obtain orphan drug designation or fast track designation for our product candidates or to realize the expected benefits of these designations; our or our collaborators’ or other licensees’ ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates, and any related restrictions, limitations and/or warnings in the label of an approved product candidate; the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of our product candidates; our ability to effectively manage the growth of our operations; our ability to attract, retain, and motivate executives and personnel; effects of system failures and security breaches; insurance expenses and exposure to uninsured liabilities; effects of tax rules; effects of any pandemic, epidemic, or outbreak of an infectious disease; the success of our existing collaboration and other license agreements, and our ability to enter into new collaboration arrangements; our current and future relationships with and reliance on third parties including suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our technology and any of our product candidates; potential litigation relating to infringement or misappropriation of intellectual property rights; effects of natural and manmade disasters, public health emergencies and other natural catastrophic events; effects of sustained inflation, supply chain disruptions and major central bank policy actions; market and economic conditions; risks related to ownership of our common stock, including fluctuations in our stock price; our ability to meet the requirements of and maintain listing of our common stock on Nasdaq or other public stock exchanges; and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors page of our website under SEC Filings at investor.precisionbiosciences.com.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, we have no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

