Precision BioSciences Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation for PBGENE-HBV at AASLD The Liver Meeting 2026

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage gene editing company utilizing its novel proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for high unmet need diseases, today announced that it has been selected to deliver a late-breaking oral presentation at The Liver Meeting 2026, the 77th annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). The Liver Meeting 2026 will take place November 5-9 in Denver, CO.

Details of the oral presentation:

Type of presentation: Late-breaking oral presentation

Abstract title: Durable pgRNA loss in both HBeAg positive and negative patients treated with PBGENE-HBV supports path towards viral cure

Presenter: Man-Fung Yuen

Authors: Man-Fung Yuen, Anca Streinu Cercel, Vlad A. Ichim, Emily B. Harrison, James M. Harris, Keely Dulmage, Andrew Van Cott, Abhishek Chandiramani, Neil Leatherbury, Janel Lape, Peter Balfe, Jeff Smith, Cassandra L. Gorsuch, Stanley Frankel, Oby Sogbetun, Jane McKeating, Mark S. Sulkowski, Edward J. Gane

Date and time: Sunday, November 8, 2026, 2:15PM-2:30PM MST

Publication number: 5002

About PBGENE-HBV (Hepatitis B Viral Elimination Program):

PBGENE-HBV is Precision’s wholly owned in vivo gene editing program being evaluated in ELIMINATE-B, a global clinical trial, as a potential curative treatment for chronic hepatitis B. PBGENE-HBV is the only clinical stage program that targets and eliminates covalently closed circular DNA (cccDNA), the sole source of viral replication, leading to sustained loss of pregenomic RNA (pgRNA), the precursor for HBV DNA. PBGENE-HBV is the first and only in vivo gene elimination approach to prospectively employ repeat lipid nanoparticle (LNP) administration in chronic hepatitis B with the goal of viral cure, as measured by sustained undetectable HBV DNA off nucleos(t)ide therapy. The FDA has previously provided guidance that undetectable HBV DNA is a validated endpoint for chronic hepatitis B. PBGENE-HBV has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA.

Further details on the trial can be found on Precision’s website and on clinicaltrials.gov under identifier NCT06680232.

About Hepatitis B:

Chronic hepatitis B viral (HBV) infection causes inflammation and damage to the liver, leading to increased risk of death from liver cancer or cirrhosis. There is no cure for chronic hepatitis B, and current treatments rarely result in a functional cure, primarily due to persistence of viral DNA in the liver. In patients with chronic hepatitis B, cccDNA, which contains the full-length viral genome, persists long term, produces pgRNA, and is the sole source of new infectious viral particles.

Since cccDNA is the only source of infectious particles (HBV DNA), we believe elimination of cccDNA could result in a viral cure of chronic hepatitis B. Sustained loss of HBV DNA alone as a result of cccDNA elimination is a validated endpoint for the FDA and highly relevant for PBGENE-HBV.

About the ELIMINATE-B Trial:

The Phase 1 ELIMINATE-B study is currently enrolling both HBeAg negative and positive chronic hepatitis B patients at world-class sites in the United States, Europe, Asia and Oceania. The goal of the study is to define the optimal dose and number of dose administrations for safely eliminating cccDNA. Precision continues to accelerate recruitment and evaluate a genetically diverse patient population in the Phase 1 study.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage gene editing company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform that differs from other technologies in the way it cuts, its smaller size, and its simpler structure. These features are intended for ARCUS nucleases to drive more defined therapeutic outcomes. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline is comprised of clinical stage in vivo gene editing candidates designed to deliver lasting cures for the broadest range of genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

The ARCUS® platform is being used to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene elimination (removing a viral genome e.g. viral DNA such as in the Company’s PBGENE-HBV program), and excision (removing a large portion of a defective gene by delivering two ARCUS nucleases in a single AAV such as in the Company’s PBGENE-DMD program) and gene insertion (inserting DNA into a gene to cause expression or add function).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, expectations about the goal of PBGENE-HBV of viral cure as measured by sustained undetectable HBV DNA off nucleos(t)ide therapy; expectations around durable pgRNA loss in both HBeAg positive and negative patients being treated with PBGENE-HBV supporting a path towards viral cure; the potential and expected safety, efficacy, durability, and benefit of PBGENE-HBV, including the durability of pgRNA loss; belief that elimination of cccDNA could result in a viral cure of chronic hepatitis B; and the expectation that sustained loss of HBV DNA is a validated endpoint for the FDA and highly relevant for PBGENE-HBV. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “approach,” “belief,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “design,” “designed,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look,” “may,” “mission,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “pursue,” “should,” “strive,” “suggest,” “target,” ”toward”, “will,” “would,” or the negative thereof and similar words and expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions and on information currently available to us. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to become profitable; our ability to procure sufficient funding to advance our programs; risks associated with our capital requirements, anticipated cash runway, requirements under our current debt instruments and effects of restrictions thereunder, including our ability to raise additional capital due to market conditions and/or our market capitalization; our operating expenses and our ability to predict what those expenses will be; our limited operating history; the progression and success of our programs and product candidates in which we expend our resources; our limited ability or inability to assess the safety and efficacy of our product candidates; the risk that other genome-editing technologies may provide significant advantages over our ARCUS technology; our dependence on our ARCUS technology; the initiation, cost, timing, progress, achievement of milestones and results of research and development activities and preclinical and clinical studies, including clinical trial and investigational new drug applications; public perception about genome editing technology and its applications; competition in the genome editing, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology fields; our or our collaborators’ or other licensees’ ability to identify, develop and commercialize product candidates; pending and potential product liability lawsuits and penalties against us or our collaborators or other licensees related to our technology and our product candidates; the U.S. and foreign regulatory landscape applicable to our and our collaborators’ or other licensees’ development of product candidates; our or our collaborators’ or other licensees’ ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully design, implement and complete, clinical trials; potential manufacturing problems associated with the development or commercialization of any of our product candidates; delays or difficulties in our and our collaborators’ and other licensees’ ability to enroll patients; changes in interim “top-line” and initial data that we announce or publish; if our product candidates do not work as intended or cause undesirable side effects; risks associated with applicable healthcare, data protection, privacy and security regulations and our compliance therewith; our or our licensees’ ability to obtain orphan drug designation or fast track designation for our product candidates or to realize the expected benefits of these designations; our or our collaborators’ or other licensees’ ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates, and any related restrictions, limitations and/or warnings in the label of an approved product candidate; the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of our product candidates; our ability to effectively manage the growth of our operations; our ability to attract, retain, and motivate executives and personnel; effects of system failures and security breaches; insurance expenses and exposure to uninsured liabilities; effects of tax rules; effects of any pandemic, epidemic, or outbreak of an infectious disease; the success of our existing collaboration and other license agreements, and our ability to enter into new collaboration arrangements; our current and future relationships with and reliance on third parties including suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our technology and any of our product candidates; potential litigation relating to infringement or misappropriation of intellectual property rights; effects of natural and manmade disasters, public health emergencies and other natural catastrophic events; effects of sustained inflation, supply chain disruptions and major central bank policy actions; market and economic conditions; risks related to ownership of our common stock, including fluctuations in our stock price; our ability to meet the requirements of and maintain listing of our common stock on Nasdaq or other public stock exchanges; and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the annual period ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors page of our website under SEC Filings at investor.precisionbiosciences.com.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, we have no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Investor and Media Contact:

Naresh Tanna

Chief Financial Officer

naresh.tanna@precisionbiosciences.com