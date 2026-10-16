PharmaJet Highlights Vaccine Development Opportunities and Real-World Impact with Needle-Free Delivery at World Vaccine Congress Europe

World Vaccine Congress Europe 2026 panel entitled, From Non-Inferiority to Impact: Accelerating Adoption of Needle-Free Vaccine Delivery , will explore how new, needle-free delivery technologies may improve vaccine performance and patient acceptance for therapeutics and vaccines.

, will explore how new, needle-free delivery technologies may improve vaccine performance and patient acceptance for therapeutics and vaccines. With more than 20 million polio vaccine injections administered worldwide using its Tropis ® Needle-free Intradermal System, PharmaJet will share the benefits realized when executing large scale polio vaccination campaigns with needle-free delivery vs. needles.

Needle-free Intradermal System, PharmaJet will share the benefits realized when executing large scale polio vaccination campaigns with needle-free delivery vs. needles. PharmaJet will also discuss the specific benefits of needle-free jet injection for nucleic acid drug developers in oncology patient settings.

Part of the Pre-Congress Workshops, the panel is scheduled for October 19 at 14:15 at the RAI Convention Centre in Amsterdam.

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaJet®, a global leader in needle-free injection technology, today announced its participation in a pre-conference panel at the World Vaccine Congress Europe on October 19, 2026, at 14:15. Entitled From Non-Inferiority to Impact: Accelerating Adoption of Needle-Free Vaccine Delivery, the panel will include Paul LaBarre, Senior Vice President of Global Business Development, PharmaJet, as well as executives from Scancell Ltd, LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, Osaka University, and the European Medicines Agency. The panel members will discuss perceived obstacles to the adoption of needle-free delivery and share examples from recent clinical and commercial experience that challenge these perceptions.

PharmaJet is a commercial-stage world leader in needle-free injection systems that are being used for infectious disease, oncology and autoimmune disease indications. To date, more than 20 million polio vaccine injections have been administered worldwide using its Tropis® Needle-free Intradermal System. Published research comparing Tropis with needle and syringe shows it is preferred by over 95% of caregivers,1,2 and recipients reported reduced pain and soreness.3 In addition, PharmaJet needle-free technology has been successfully adopted into multiple DNA cancer vaccine development programs and has been shown to be safe and well tolerated,4,5,6 while vaccine delivery with PharmaJet Systems induced robust immune responses associated with favorable clinical outcomes for both personalized and off-the-shelf immunotherapies.7,8,9

“Needle-free delivery has reached a level of clinical experience and commercial scale that makes it an increasingly relevant option for vaccine and therapeutic development,” noted Paul LaBarre, Senior Vice President, Global Business Development, PharmaJet. “Evaluating our commercialized needle-free technology earlier in clinical development allows pharmaceutical companies to incorporate delivery into their regulatory and commercial strategies from the outset.”

For more information about PharmaJet go to https://pharmajet.com.

Refer to Instructions for Use to ensure safe injections and to review risks.

1 Daly, C et al., 2020

2 Mohan, D et al., 2025

3 Soonawala, D et al., 2013

4 Hillemanns, P et al., 2025

5 Szymura, S.J.et al., 2024

6 Teixeira, L. et al., 2020

7 Chadwick, J. et al., 2026

8 Even, C et al., 2026

9 Ochsenreither, S et al., 2025

About PharmaJet

The PharmaJet mission is to improve the performance of injectables and patient outcomes with our enabling technology. We are committed to helping our partners realize their research and commercialization goals while making an impact on public health. PharmaJet Precision Delivery Systems™ can improve vaccine effectiveness, allow for a preferred patient and caregiver experience, and offer a proven path to commercialization. They are also safe, fast, and easy-to-use. The Tropis® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections. The Stratis® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark, and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. They are both available commercially for global immunization programs. PharmaJet’s most recent innovation is focused on the development of new platforms optimized for self-administration of subcutaneous delivered chronic disease treatments (single-use and reusable platforms). For more information or if you are interested in partnering with PharmaJet, visit https://pharmajet.com or contact PharmaJet here. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Nancy Lillie

Nancy.Lillie@pharmajet.com

1-888-900-4321 Option 3