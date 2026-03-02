PADCEV™ + Keytruda® Cuts Risk of Recurrence or Death by Nearly 50% in Cisplatin-Eligible Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

In the Phase 3 EV-304 trial, statistically significant improvements in overall survival and pathological complete response were also observed, with over half of patients having no detectable disease at surgery

The results, combined with the recent unprecedented data from the EV-303 trial, highlight the potential for this regimen to become a new standard of care for muscle-invasive bladder cancer patients, regardless of cisplatin eligibility

First and only platinum-free regimen to significantly improve event-free and overall survival when used before and after surgery

NEW YORK & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki Okamura, “Astellas”) today announced positive results from the Phase 3 EV-304 clinical trial (also known as KEYNOTE-B15) for PADCEVTM (enfortumab vedotin), a Nectin-4 directed antibody-drug conjugate, in combination with Keytruda® (pembrolizumab), a PD-1 inhibitor, in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) eligible for cisplatin-based chemotherapy. Perioperative (before and after surgery) enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab demonstrated a 47% reduction in the risk of tumor recurrence, progression or death compared to patients treated with standard of care neoadjuvant (before surgery) gemcitabine and cisplatin (Hazard Ratio (HR) of 0.53; 95% Confidence Interval (CI), 0.41–0.70; 1-sided p<.0001).i An estimated 79.4% of patients were event-free at two years, relative to 66.2% treated with standard of care neoadjuvant chemotherapy.i These data will be presented today in an oral session (Abstract #LBA630) and were featured in the press program at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) in San Francisco, CA. They will also be discussed with global health authorities for potential regulatory filings.

Christopher Hoimes, DO, Director of the Bladder Cancer Program and Center for Cancer Immunotherapy at Duke Cancer Institute, and an EV-304 Principal Investigator

“Approximately half of patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer experience disease recurrence even after having their bladder removed. The EV-304 results, combined with the EV-303 study, provide compelling evidence that perioperative enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab may offer survival benefits in the curative setting for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer, highlighting a potential departure from platinum-based chemotherapy as a cornerstone of care."

Overall survival was a key secondary endpoint in EV-304 and showed a 35% reduced risk of death in patients treated with perioperative enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab versus neoadjuvant chemotherapy (HR of 0.65; 95% CI, 0.48-0.89; 1-sided p=.0029).i The combination also demonstrated a pathological complete response (pCR) rate of 55.8% compared with 32.5% pCR rate at the time of surgery (estimated difference 23.4%; 95% CI, 16.7-29.8; 1-sided p<.0001), indicating that more than half of patients treated with the combination had no detectable disease at the time of surgery.i EFS, OS and pCR benefits were generally consistent across all pre-defined subgroups, including age, gender, PD-L1 status, clinical stage and geographic region.i

The safety profile for perioperative enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab observed in EV-304 was consistent with prior experience with the combination and there were no new safety signals. Grade ≥3 adverse events (AEs) due to any cause occurred in 75.7% of patients treated with perioperative enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab compared to 67.2% of patients treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy.i

Jeff Legos, PhD, MBA, Chief Oncology Officer, Pfizer

“For people with muscle‑invasive bladder cancer, a perioperative approach that avoids the need for platinum‑based chemotherapy has demonstrated significant survival benefits. These compelling data, reinforced by the unprecedented EV‑303 results, suggest a transformative opportunity to establish PADCEV plus pembrolizumab as the next standard of care if approved, and provide a meaningful step forward for patients and their families.”

Moitreyee Chatterjee-Kishore, PhD, MBA, Head of Oncology Development, Astellas

“The EV-304 study data further substantiate the role of enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab in bladder cancer and demonstrate its potential to offer patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer more time with their loved ones. We are delighted with these new data and remain committed to investigating therapies for challenging and hard-to-treat cancers, with a goal of bringing renewed hope to patients.”

Bladder cancer is the ninth most common cancer worldwide, diagnosed in more than 614,000 patients each year globally, including an estimated 85,000 people in the U.S.ii,iii MIBC represents approximately 30% of all bladder cancer cases.iv Even after undergoing curative intent surgery, half of patients with MIBC experience disease recurrence.v

PADCEV plus pembrolizumab is not currently approved for use as perioperative treatment in cisplatin-eligible patients with MIBC. PADCEV plus pembrolizumab was approved in November 2025 by the U.S. FDA for use as perioperative treatment in cisplatin-ineligible patients with MIBC, based on results from the EV-303 Phase 3 clinical trial (also known as KEYNOTE-905), which were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

About the EV-304/KEYNOTE-B15 Trial

The EV-304 trial is an ongoing, open-label, randomized, controlled, Phase 3 study evaluating neoadjuvant and adjuvant enfortumab vedotin in combination with pembrolizumab versus neoadjuvant chemotherapy (gemcitabine and cisplatin) in patients with MIBC who are eligible for cisplatin-based chemotherapy. Patients were randomized to receive either neoadjuvant and adjuvant PADCEV in combination with pembrolizumab (arm A) or neoadjuvant chemotherapy (arm B). Curative-intent surgery (cystectomy) was performed in both arms. Enfortumab vedotin in combination with pembrolizumab was administered as a planned total of 9 cycles of enfortumab vedotin and 17 cycles of pembrolizumab split before and after surgery.vi

The primary endpoint of this trial is EFS, defined as the time from randomization to the first occurrence of any of the following events: progression of disease that precludes radical cystectomy (RC) or failure to undergo RC in participants with residual disease, gross residual disease left behind at the time of surgery, local or distant recurrence based on blinded independent central review (BICR) or death due to any cause. Key secondary endpoints include OS and pCR rate.vi

For more information on the global EV-304 trial, go to clinicaltrials.gov.

About PADCEVTM (enfortumab vedotin)

PADCEVTM (enfortumab vedotin) is a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that is directed against Nectin-4, a protein located on the surface of cells and highly expressed in bladder cancer.vi Nonclinical data suggest the anticancer activity of PADCEV is due to its binding to Nectin-4-expressing cells, followed by the internalization and release of the anti-tumor agent monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) into the cell, which result in the cell not reproducing (cell cycle arrest) and in programmed cell death (apoptosis).vii

PADCEV plus pembrolizumab is approved for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC) in the United States, the European Union, Japan and a number of other countries around the world. PADCEV is also approved globally as a single agent for the treatment of adult patients with la/mUC who have previously received a PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor and platinum-containing chemotherapy or are ineligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy and have previously received one or more prior lines of therapy.viii

PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) U.S. Indication & Important Safety Information

BOXED WARNING: SERIOUS SKIN REACTIONS

PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) can cause severe and fatal cutaneous adverse reactions including Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis (TEN), which occurred predominantly during the first cycle of treatment, but may occur later.

Closely monitor patients for skin reactions.

Immediately withhold PADCEV and consider referral for specialized care for suspected SJS or TEN or severe skin reactions.

Permanently discontinue PADCEV in patients with confirmed SJS or TEN; or Grade 4 or recurrent Grade 3 skin reactions.

Indications

PADCEV, in combination with pembrolizumab or pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph, as neoadjuvant treatment and then continued after cystectomy as adjuvant treatment, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who are ineligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy.

PADCEV, in combination with pembrolizumab or pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC).

PADCEV, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or mUC who:

have previously received a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitor and platinum-containing chemotherapy, or

are ineligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy and have previously received one or more prior lines of therapy.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Skin reactions Severe cutaneous adverse reactions, including fatal cases of SJS or TEN occurred in patients treated with PADCEV. SJS and TEN occurred predominantly during the first cycle of treatment but may occur later.

Skin reactions occurred in 61% (all grades) of the 167 patients treated with PADCEV in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab for the treatment of MIBC in clinical trials. The majority of skin reactions that occurred included rash and maculo-papular rash. Grade 3-4 skin reactions occurred in 10% of patients (Grade 3: 9%, Grade 4: 1.2%), including rash, maculo-papular rash, toxic skin eruption, dermatitis exfoliative generalized, erythema, exfoliative rash, skin toxicity, toxic epidermal necrolysis, and toxic erythema of chemotherapy. A fatal reaction of toxic epidermal necrolysis occurred in one patient (0.6%). The median time to onset of severe skin reactions was 0.6 months (range: 0.2 to 8.8 months). Skin reactions led to discontinuation of PADCEV in 10% of patients. Of the patients who experienced a skin reaction and had data regarding resolution (n=102), 83% had complete resolution and 17% had residual skin reactions at their last evaluation. Of the patients with residual skin reactions at last evaluation, 29% (5/17) had Grade ≥2 skin reactions.

Skin reactions occurred in 70% (all grades) of the 564 patients treated with PADCEV in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab for the treatment of locally advanced or mUC in clinical trials. The majority of skin reactions that occurred included maculo-papular rash, macular rash, and papular rash. Grade 3-4 skin reactions occurred in 17% of patients (Grade 3: 16%, Grade 4: 1%), including maculo-papular rash, bullous dermatitis, dermatitis, exfoliative dermatitis, pemphigoid, rash, erythematous rash, macular rash, and papular rash. A fatal reaction of bullous dermatitis occurred in one patient (0.2%). The median time to onset of severe skin reactions was 1.7 months (range: 0.1 to 17.2 months). Skin reactions led to discontinuation of PADCEV in 6% of patients. Of the patients who experienced a skin reaction and had data regarding resolution (n= 391), 59% had complete resolution and 41% had residual skin reactions at their last evaluation. Of the patients with residual skin reactions at last evaluation, 27% (43/159) had Grade ≥2 skin reactions.

Skin reactions occurred in 58% (all grades) of the 720 patients treated with PADCEV as a single agent in clinical trials. Twenty-three percent (23%) of patients had maculo-papular rash and 34% had pruritus. Grade 3-4 skin reactions occurred in 14% of patients, including maculo-papular rash, erythematous rash, rash or drug eruption, symmetrical drug-related intertriginous and flexural exanthema (SDRIFE), bullous dermatitis, exfoliative dermatitis, and palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia. The median time to onset of severe skin reactions was 0.6 months (range: 0.1 to 8 months). Among patients experiencing a skin reaction leading to dose interruption who then restarted PADCEV (n=75), 24% of patients restarting at the same dose and 24% of patients restarting at a reduced dose experienced recurrent severe skin reactions. Skin reactions led to discontinuation of PADCEV in 3.1% of patients. Of the patients who experienced a skin reaction and had data regarding resolution (n=328), 58% had complete resolution and 42% had residual skin reactions at their last evaluation. Of the patients with residual skin reactions at last evaluation, 39% (53/137) had Grade ≥2 skin reactions.

Monitor patients closely throughout treatment for skin reactions. Consider topical corticosteroids and antihistamines, as clinically indicated. For persistent or recurrent Grade 2 skin reactions, consider withholding PADCEV until Grade ≤1. Withhold PADCEV and refer for specialized care for suspected SJS, TEN or for Grade 3 skin reactions. Permanently discontinue PADCEV in patients with confirmed SJS or TEN; or Grade 4 or recurrent Grade 3 skin reactions.

Hyperglycemia and diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), including fatal events, occurred in patients with and without preexisting diabetes mellitus, treated with PADCEV. Patients with baseline hemoglobin A1C ≥8% were excluded from clinical trials. In clinical trials of PADCEV as a single agent, 17% of the 720 patients treated with PADCEV developed hyperglycemia of any grade; 7% of patients developed Grade 3-4 hyperglycemia (Grade 3: 6.5%, Grade 4: 0.6%). Fatal events of hyperglycemia and diabetic ketoacidosis occurred in one patient each (0.1%). The incidence of Grade 3-4 hyperglycemia increased consistently in patients with higher body mass index and in patients with higher baseline A1C. The median time to onset of hyperglycemia was 0.5 months (range: 0 to 20 months). Hyperglycemia led to discontinuation of PADCEV in 0.7% of patients. Five percent (5%) of patients required initiation of insulin therapy for treatment of hyperglycemia. Of the patients who initiated insulin therapy for treatment of hyperglycemia, 66% (23/35) discontinued insulin by the time of last evaluation. Closely monitor blood glucose levels in patients with, or at risk for, diabetes mellitus or hyperglycemia. If blood glucose is elevated (>250 mg/dL), withhold PADCEV.

Pneumonitis/Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) Severe, life-threatening or fatal pneumonitis/ILD occurred in patients treated with PADCEV.

When PADCEV was given in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab for the treatment of MIBC, 4.2% of the 167 patients had pneumonitis/ILD of any grade. All events were Grade 1-2. The median time to onset of any grade pneumonitis/ILD was 2.5 months (range: 1.9 to 9.7 months).

When PADCEV was given in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab for the treatment of locally advanced or mUC, 10% of the 564 patients had pneumonitis/ILD of any grade and 4% had Grade 3-4. A fatal event of pneumonitis/ILD occurred in two patients (0.4%). The median time to onset of any grade pneumonitis/ILD was 4 months (range: 0.3 to 26 months).

In clinical trials of PADCEV as a single agent, 3% of the 720 patients treated with PADCEV had pneumonitis/ILD of any grade and 0.8% had Grade 3-4. The median time to onset of any grade pneumonitis/ILD was 2.9 months (range: 0.6 to 6 months).

Monitor patients for signs and symptoms indicative of pneumonitis/ILD such as hypoxia, cough, dyspnea or interstitial infiltrates on radiologic exams. Evaluate and exclude infectious, neoplastic and other causes for such signs and symptoms through appropriate investigations. Withhold PADCEV for patients who develop Grade 2 pneumonitis/ILD and consider dose reduction. Permanently discontinue PADCEV in all patients with Grade 3 or 4 pneumonitis/ILD.

Peripheral neuropathy (PN) When PADCEV was given in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab for the treatment of MIBC, 39% of the 167 patients had PN of any grade, 12% had Grade 2 neuropathy, and 3% had Grade 3 neuropathy. The median time to onset of Grade ≥2 PN was 4.7 months (range: 0.2 to 11 months). Of the patients who experienced neuropathy and had data regarding resolution (n=65), 32% had complete resolution, and 68% of patients had residual neuropathy at last evaluation. Of the patients with residual neuropathy at last evaluation, 27% (12/44) had Grade ≥2 neuropathy.

When PADCEV was given in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab for the treatment of locally advanced or mUC, 67% of the 564 patients had PN of any grade, 36% had Grade 2 neuropathy, and 7% had Grade 3 neuropathy. The median time to onset of Grade ≥2 PN was 6 months (range: 0.3 to 25 months). Of the patients who experienced neuropathy and had data regarding resolution (n= 373), 13% had complete resolution, and 87% of patients had residual neuropathy at last evaluation. Of the patients with residual neuropathy at last evaluation, 45% (146/326) had Grade ≥2 neuropathy.

PN occurred in 53% of the 720 patients treated with PADCEV as a single agent in clinical trials including 38% with sensory neuropathy, 8% with muscular weakness, and 7% with motor neuropathy. Thirty percent of patients experienced Grade 2 reactions and 5% experienced Grade 3-4 reactions. PN occurred in patients treated with PADCEV with or without preexisting PN. The median time to onset of Grade ≥2 PN was 4.9 months (range: 0.1 to 20 months). Neuropathy led to treatment discontinuation in 6% of patients. Of the patients who experienced neuropathy who had data regarding resolution (n= 296), 11% had complete resolution, and 89% had residual neuropathy at the time of their last evaluation. Of the patients with residual neuropathy at last evaluation, 50% (132/262) had Grade ≥2 neuropathy.

Monitor patients for symptoms of new or worsening PN and consider dose interruption or dose reduction of PADCEV when PN occurs. Permanently discontinue PADCEV in patients who develop Grade >3 PN.

Ocular disorders were reported in 40% of the 384 patients treated with PADCEV as a single agent in clinical trials in which ophthalmologic exams were scheduled. The majority of these events involved the cornea and included events associated with dry eye such as keratitis, blurred vision, increased lacrimation, conjunctivitis, limbal stem cell deficiency, and keratopathy. Dry eye symptoms occurred in 30% of patients, and blurred vision occurred in 10% of patients, during treatment with PADCEV. The median time to onset to symptomatic ocular disorder was 1.7 months (range: 0 to 30.6 months). Monitor patients for ocular disorders. Consider artificial tears for prophylaxis of dry eyes and ophthalmologic evaluation if ocular symptoms occur or do not resolve. Consider treatment with ophthalmic topical steroids, if indicated after an ophthalmic exam. Consider dose interruption or dose reduction of PADCEV for symptomatic ocular disorders.

Infusion site extravasation Skin and soft tissue reactions secondary to extravasation have been observed after administration of PADCEV. Of the 720 patients treated with PADCEV as a single agent in clinical trials, 1% of patients experienced skin and soft tissue reactions, including 0.3% who experienced Grade 3-4 reactions. Reactions may be delayed. Erythema, swelling, increased temperature, and pain worsened until 2-7 days after extravasation and resolved within 1-4 weeks of peak. Two patients (0.3%) developed extravasation reactions with secondary cellulitis, bullae, or exfoliation. Ensure adequate venous access prior to starting PADCEV and monitor for possible extravasation during administration. If extravasation occurs, stop the infusion and monitor for adverse reactions.

Embryo-fetal toxicity PADCEV can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risk to the fetus. Advise female patients of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during PADCEV treatment and for 2 months after the last dose. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with PADCEV and for 4 months after the last dose.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities (≥20%):

PADCEV in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab for the treatment of MIBC: increased glucose, decreased hemoglobin, increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST), rash, increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT), fatigue, pruritus, increased creatinine, decreased sodium, decreased lymphocytes, peripheral neuropathy, increased potassium, alopecia, dysgeusia, diarrhea, decreased appetite, constipation, nausea, decreased phosphate, urinary tract infection, dry eye, and decreased weight.

increased glucose, decreased hemoglobin, increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST), rash, increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT), fatigue, pruritus, increased creatinine, decreased sodium, decreased lymphocytes, peripheral neuropathy, increased potassium, alopecia, dysgeusia, diarrhea, decreased appetite, constipation, nausea, decreased phosphate, urinary tract infection, dry eye, and decreased weight. PADCEV in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab for the treatment of locally advanced or mUC: increased AST, increased creatinine, rash, increased glucose, peripheral neuropathy, increased lipase, decreased lymphocytes, increased ALT, decreased hemoglobin, fatigue, decreased sodium, decreased phosphate, decreased albumin, pruritus, diarrhea, alopecia, decreased weight, decreased appetite, increased urate, decreased neutrophils, decreased potassium, dry eye, nausea, constipation, increased potassium, dysgeusia, urinary tract infection, and decreased platelets.

increased AST, increased creatinine, rash, increased glucose, peripheral neuropathy, increased lipase, decreased lymphocytes, increased ALT, decreased hemoglobin, fatigue, decreased sodium, decreased phosphate, decreased albumin, pruritus, diarrhea, alopecia, decreased weight, decreased appetite, increased urate, decreased neutrophils, decreased potassium, dry eye, nausea, constipation, increased potassium, dysgeusia, urinary tract infection, and decreased platelets. PADCEV as a single agent: increased glucose, increased AST, decreased lymphocytes, increased creatinine, rash, fatigue, peripheral neuropathy, decreased albumin, decreased hemoglobin, alopecia, decreased appetite, decreased neutrophils, decreased sodium, increased ALT, decreased phosphate, diarrhea, nausea, pruritus, increased urate, dry eye, dysgeusia, constipation, increased lipase, decreased weight, decreased platelets, abdominal pain, and dry skin.

EV-303 Study: Patients with cisplatin-ineligible MIBC (PADCEV in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab)

Neoadjuvant phase: Of a total of 167 patients, serious adverse reactions occurred in 27% of patients receiving PADCEV in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab. The most frequent (≥2%) serious adverse reactions were urinary tract infection (3.6%) and hematuria (2.4%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.2% of patients including myasthenia gravis and toxic epidermal necrolysis (0.6% each). Additional fatal adverse reactions were reported in 2.7% of patients in the post-surgery phase before adjuvant treatment started, including sepsis and intestinal obstruction (1.4% each). Adverse reactions leading to discontinuation of PADCEV occurred in 22% of patients. The most common adverse reactions (≥1%) leading to discontinuation of PADCEV were rash (4.8%), peripheral neuropathy (2.4%), and diarrhea, dysgeusia, fatigue, pruritus, and toxic epidermal necrolysis (1.2% each). Adverse reactions leading to dose interruption of PADCEV occurred in 29% of patients. The most common adverse reactions (≥2%) leading to dose interruption of PADCEV were rash (8%), neutropenia (3.6%), and hyperglycemia (3%), and fatigue and peripheral neuropathy (2.4% each). Adve

