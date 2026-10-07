OXOS Medical Awarded BARDA Contract Worth Up to $24 Million to Develop X3 Ultra-Portable X-ray Imaging System

Contract supports development and U.S. FDA clearance of the OXOS X3 intended for everyday use at the Point of Need™ in emergency departments, clinics, and field settings, so it's available in clinicians' hands in the event of a mass casualty event

Portable imaging could help clinicians rapidly assess injuries during mass casualty incidents and public health emergencies, including chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) events

The X3 is built on the FDA-cleared OXOS MC2, which is already in use across clinics, hospitals, and military and VA facilities

BARDA will provide $9.6 million for the initial base period and up to $24.4 million in total if all contract options are exercised. OXOS will match BARDA's funding dollar for dollar, for a total project value of up to $48.9 million.

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OXOS Medical, Inc. today announced it has been awarded a $9.6 million base cost-share contract by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The total contract is valued at $24 million, if all potential options are exercised. The contract will fund the development and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of a next-generation ultra-portable X-ray system called OXOS X3. The X3 is designed to bring imaging directly to patients, whether in a hospital bed or a clinic. As a result, it could transform routine care and enable triage and care at the point of injury, especially during a mass casualty event.

The X3 aims to bring X-ray to the patient and cut the complexities and wait in the use of X-ray via fixed radiology infrastructures in emergency departments and clinics. This is expected to have a substantial impact in routine care and enabling adoption in healthcare. In a mass casualty event, the same device could help clinicians rapidly detect fractures and potentially other traumatic injuries, allowing practitioners to decide who needs care first.

Under the contract, OXOS will carry out the full development program for the X3, including product development, verification and validation, design transfer to manufacturing, and human factors studies, leading to regulatory activities for submission to the FDA and the launch of first commercial shipments.

"When disaster strikes, the ability to image a patient quickly can determine who gets care first. We are proud to partner with BARDA to help bring the OXOS X3 into clinicians' hands. Our goal is high-quality X-ray imaging that can go wherever patients are," said Evan Ruff, CEO of OXOS Medical.

The OXOS X3 remains under development; it has not yet received FDA clearance and is currently not offered for sale.

This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50126C00011.

About OXOS

OXOS Medical, Inc.® is expanding access to healthcare by developing X3- an ultra-portable X-ray device for use in clinical, surgical, and remote care scenarios. OXOS's latest innovation, the MC2, is FDA-cleared and uniquely captures static and serial images with dynamic digital radiography and fluoroscopy. MC2 features easy ergonomics, wireless capabilities, and a low radiation profile. OXOS devices are built to improve patient care in outpatient clinics, the military and the VA, sports facilities, hospitals, imaging centers, skills labs, and more.

Media Contact

Caroline Willcoxon

marketing@oxos.com

404.480.0073

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SOURCE OXOS Medical