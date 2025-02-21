OXB’s lentiviral vector manufacturing technology to support Boehringer Ingelheim’s newly initiated Phase I/II trial of first-in-class gene therapy for cystic fibrosis

Commencement of LENTICLAIR™ 1 trial, utilising OXB lentiviral vectors; builds on long term collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim

Oxford, UK – 20 February 2025: OXB (LSE: OXB), a global quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today announces that its proprietary lentiviral vector manufacturing technology will be used in Boehringer Ingelheim’s newly initiated LENTICLAIR™ 1 trial. The Phase I/II study is evaluating BI 3720931, a novel, first-in-class, inhaled gene therapy for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF).

With three decades of expertise in viral vector development and manufacturing, OXB will support the development of this potential treatment for CF, a genetic condition caused by mutations in the CFTR gene that affects more than 100,000 people worldwide. While CFTR modulators have provided treatment options for some patients, there remains a significant unmet need for 10-15% of people with CF due to mutation type or modulator intolerance.

BI 3720931 is a first-in-class, inhaled lentiviral vector-based gene therapy designed to address this need through a novel approach of inserting a functional copy of the CFTR gene in the DNA of airway epithelial cells.

This trial builds on the successful collaboration initiated in August 2018 with Boehringer Ingelheim. OXB’s ongoing role in this programme highlights its reputation as a trusted CDMO and its commitment to advancing pioneering gene therapies that address significant unmet needs.

Frank Mathias, Chief Executive Officer of OXB, said: “We are delighted that Boehringer Ingelheim is using OXB’s proprietary lentiviral vector manufacturing technology for the clinical development of their CF gene therapy. This programme has the potential to transform the lives of patients living with CF and exemplifies OXB’s commitment to supporting cutting-edge cell and gene therapies. We look forward to playing a key role in its progression.”

About OXB

OXB (LSE: OXB) is a global quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life-changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has 30 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world’s most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV), adenovirus and other viral vector types. OXB’s world-class capabilities span from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

OXB offers a vast number of unique technologies for viral vector manufacturing, including a 4th generation lentiviral vector system (the TetraVecta™ system), dual plasmid system for AAV production, suspension and perfusion process using process enhancers and stable producer and packaging cell lines.

OXB, a FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has bioprocessing and manufacturing facilities across Oxfordshire, UK, Lyon and Strasbourg, France and near Boston, MA, US. Learn more at www.oxb.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in Research and Development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. Learn more at https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.