Opus Genetics Inherited Retinal Disease Programs Featured at Medical and Industry Conferences in September 2025

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq:IRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) and small molecule therapies for other ophthalmic disorders, today announced that it will present on its IRD gene therapy programs at the following scientific conferences in September 2025.
Presentation Details:
Ophthalmology Futures Forum (Retina Forum)
Title: Gene & Cell Therapies for Rare & Common Retinal Diseases: Hype Vs Progress
- Date/Time: September 3, 2025, 12:20 pm
- Presenter: Sally Tucker, Ph.D., Senior Vice President Clinical Development
- Format: Panel Discussion
- Location: Paris, France
Opus Genetics Corporate Presentation
- Date/Time: September 3, 2025, 5:00 pm
- Presenter: Sally Tucker, Ph.D., Senior Vice President Clinical Development
- Location: Paris, France
RD 2025 - International Symposium on Retinal Degeneration
Title: One-year results from a Phase I/II study of OPGx-LCA5 subretinal gene therapy for the treatment of inherited retinal degeneration due to biallelic mutations in the LCA5 gene
- Date: September 15, 2025
- Presenter: Ash Jayagopal, Ph.D., Chief Scientific & Development Officer
- Location: Prague, Czech Republic
LSX World Congress
Title: The Equation for Maturation: Biotech Requirements to Achieve Scale
- Date/Time: September 17, 2025, 12:40 pm
- Presenter: Ben Yerxa, Ph.D., President
- Format: Panel Discussion
- Location: Boston, MA
About Opus Genetics
Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) and small molecule therapies for other ophthalmic disorders. The Company’s pipeline features AAV-based gene therapies targeting inherited retinal diseases including Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), bestrophinopathy, and retinitis pigmentosa. Its lead gene therapy candidates are OPGx-LCA5, which is in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial for LCA5-related mutations, and OPGx-BEST1, a gene therapy targeting BEST1-related retinal degeneration. Opus Genetics is also advancing Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, a partnered therapy currently approved in one indication and being studied in two Phase 3 programs for presbyopia and reduced low light vision and nighttime visual disturbances. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, visit www.opusgtx.com.
