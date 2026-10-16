Olympus Announces U.S. Launch of New Peripheral EBUS Bronchoscope

The BF-UCP190F is Designed to Reach and Sample Deeper Lung Regions

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to advancing endoscopy-enabled care, today announced the U.S. launch of a slim diameter endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) bronchoscope that can reach beyond the mediastinal lymph nodes to segmental and sub-segmental airways.

The new peripheral EBUS bronchoscope strengthens Olympus' lung cancer diagnosis and staging portfolio. With an outer diameter of 5.9mm, the BF-UCP190F bronchoscope helps facilitate precise biopsy collection from deeper lung regions, such as segmental and sub-segmental airways, during a procedure called endobronchial ultrasound transbronchial needle aspiration (EBUS-TBNA). During the procedure, specimens are collected by utilizing high-resolution, real-time ultrasound imaging to visualize and penetrate a lymph node or lesion with an EBUS-TBNA needle.

EBUS-TBNA provides a less invasive option compared to mediastinoscopy with comparable diagnostic sensitivity in patients with lung cancer.1 EBUS-TBNA samples are adequate for next-generation sequencing in 90.3% of cases, supporting personalized treatment planning and optimal care for patients with lung cancer.2

In the U.S., lung cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women, excluding skin cancer, and the leading cause of all cancer deaths. This year, an estimated 229,410 new cases of lung cancer will be diagnosed with nearly 125,000 lung cancer deaths projected or 1 in 5 of all cancer deaths.3 Early detection of lung cancer is key. The expansion of EBUS-TBNA beyond the mediastinum with the BF-UCP190F is designed to enable clinicians to visualize and sample targets in real time.

The 5-year relative survival rate for non-small cell lung cancer is about 67% when caught at a localized stage. That figure drops to about 40% once the cancer spreads outside the lungs.4 Tissue samples gathered via the EBUS-TBNA procedure can be used to inform personalized, targeted lung cancer treatment.

"Extending the reach of EBUS technology beyond the central airway is an important new tool to help interventional pulmonologists diagnose and stage lung cancer with real-time image guidance," said Dr. Thomas Gildea, Global Lead, Medical Affairs, Respiratory, Olympus Corp. "This opens the door for deeper access and better understanding of the many pulmonary diseases that can affect patients worldwide."

Design Features of the BF-UCP190F

Extended reach: The BF-UCP190F bronchoscope's slim outer diameter of 5.9mm at the distal end expands accessibility by reaching farther into segmental and sub-segmental airways compared to the BF-UC190F bronchoscope. 5









The BF-UCP190F bronchoscope's slim outer diameter of 5.9mm at the distal end expands accessibility by reaching farther into segmental and sub-segmental airways compared to the BF-UC190F bronchoscope. Expanded access: An upward angulation of 170 degrees – 10 degrees wider than the BF-UC190F bronchoscope – a 14-degree forward oblique view angle and shorter distal end are designed to offer a more straightforward endoscopic image and facilitate access to challenging locations within the lung for precise diagnostic sampling. 6









An upward angulation of 170 degrees – 10 degrees wider than the BF-UC190F bronchoscope – a 14-degree forward oblique view angle and shorter distal end are designed to offer a more straightforward endoscopic image and facilitate access to challenging locations within the lung for precise diagnostic sampling. Needle compatibility: The BF-UCP190F maintains compatibility with the ViziShot™ 2 25G EBUS-TBNA needle, designed to facilitate precise real-time sampling.

"As a pioneer in the field of endobronchial ultrasound, Olympus is excited to launch its latest EBUS bronchoscope, which enables pulmonologists to extend their diagnostic reach," said Seiji Kuramoto, Executive Officer and Surgical and Interventional Solutions Division Head at Olympus. "We are proud of the role Olympus has played in the field of interventional pulmonology, and the BF-UCP190F bronchoscope expands access to deeper lung regions while enabling real-time ultrasound-guided sampling, helping physicians obtain critical diagnostic information to support confident treatment decisions for their patients."

The BF-UCP190F integrates with the latest Olympus imaging and ultrasound platforms, the EVIS X1™ Endoscopy System and EU-ME3 Ultrasound Processor, supporting a comprehensive solution for lung diagnostics.

Olympus will highlight the BF-UCP190F bronchoscope and its lung cancer portfolio during the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) conference Oct. 19-21 in Phoenix. For more information about the pulmonology portfolio, visit the Olympus booth, #445, during CHEST or visit the Olympus pulmonology product page.

About Olympus



At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit the Olympus website and follow the Olympus LinkedIn account.

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1 Sehgal IS, Dhooria S, Aggarwal AN, Behera D, Agarwal R.,"Endosonography Versus



Mediastinoscopy in Mediastinal Staging of Lung Cancer: Systematic Review and MetaAnalysis." Ann Thorac Surg. 2016 Nov;102(5):1747-1755. doi: 10.1016/j.athoracsur.2016.05.110. PMID: 27637288.



2 Zhao JJ, Chan HP, Soon YY, Huang Y, Soo RA, Kee ACL., "A systematic review and meta-analysis of the adequacy of endobronchial ultrasound transbronchial needle aspiration for next generation sequencing in patients with non-small cell lung cancer." Lung Cancer. 2022



Apr;166:17-26. doi: 10.1016/j.lungcan.2022.01.018. Epub 2022 Jan 25. PMID: 35151114



3 American Cancer Society, "Key Statistics for Lung Cancer." Rev. January 2026



4 American Cancer Society, "Lung Cancer Survival Rates." Rev. June 2025



5 Data on File (DC00754756-001-001)



6 Data on File (DC00546988-018-001)

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SOURCE Olympus Corporation of the Americas