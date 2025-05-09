Oculis Reports Q1 Financial Results and Provides Company Update

ZUG, Switzerland, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

OCS-01: DIAMOND Ph3 trials enrollment completed with over 800 patients randomized; topline results expected Q2 2026 for the first potential eye drop treatment for diabetic macular edema (DME)





Licaminlimab (OCS-02) genotype-based development plan to drive a personalized medicine approach in dry eye disease (DED) aligned with FDA; first registrational trial initiation anticipated in 2H 2025





Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $206.3 million as of March 31, 2025, reflects proceeds from the $100.0 million financing in February 2025, providing cash runway into early 2028





Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS / ICX: OCS.IC) (“Oculis” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provided an overview of the Company’s progress.

Riad Sherif M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Oculis: “We began 2025 with an exciting evolution of our portfolio, driven by strong execution and solid science. We’ve made significant advancements on all three of our highly differentiated assets: completing randomization of over 800 patients in both Phase 3 DIAMOND-1 and DIAMOND-2 trials with OCS-01; initiating the first-ever genotype-based development program in ophthalmology with Licaminlimab (OCS-02); and announcing promising neuroprotective data with Privosegtor in the ACUITY trial - a potentially transformative catalyst for our company. The ACUITY readout not only validates our approach in acute optic neuritis, but also allows us the ability to expand into neuro-ophthalmology and beyond, significantly increasing our potential addressable patient population by multiple folds. These advancements, combined with a strengthened financial position, have enabled us to expand our innovative pipeline. With several near-term value inflection points ahead, we are well-positioned to drive value creation, while bringing transformative treatments to those who need them most."

R&D Day Key Highlights:

Privosegtor (OCS-05) – A new era in neuroprotection for acute optic neuritis and beyond: Additional analyses from the successful Phase 2 ACUITY trial further supported the previously announced neuroprotective effects on retinal ganglion cells and axons, as well as vision improvement in patients with acute optic neuritis. These analyses also revealed that Privosegtor led to lower neurofilament release, a prominent biomarker of reduced neuro-axonal damage in neurological disorders, including MS. Oculis is planning to pursue a global registration program in acute optic neuritis, and evaluate Privosegtor in NAION and as a treatment of acute MS relapses.





The Company has completed enrollment in the Phase 3 DIAMOND-1 and DIAMOND-2 trials of OCS-01 eye drops in DME, with over 800 patients randomized; topline results are expected in Q2 2026. Licaminlimab (OCS-02) – An innovative TNF inhibitor specifically design for ocular inflammation : An FDA meeting in Q1 2025 confirmed the path forward for genotype-based development with Licaminlimab (OCS-02) to deliver a precision medicine treatment in DED with initiation of the first phase 2/3 activities to start in 2H 2025.





Recent Clinical Highlights and Upcoming Milestones:

OCS-01 : Phase 3 DIAMOND trials investigating OCS-01 in DME completed enrollment with over 800 patients randomized. DIAMOND is the first ever Phase 3 program investigating a topical, non-invasive treatment for DME. DME is a progressive complication of diabetic retinopathy, estimated to affect around 37 million people worldwide currently representing a ~$5 billion market opportunity and the unmet needs for early intervention and patients with inadequate response to standard of care. The topline results from both DIAMOND Phase 3 trials are expected in Q2 2026 with the NDA submission to the FDA for OCS-01 for the treatment of DME planned for 2H 2026.

: Licaminlimab (OCS-02): Following three positive Phase 2 trials and a successful meeting with the FDA, a genotype-based development plan investigating Licaminlimab for the treatment of DED has been aligned with the Agency; a phase 2/3 is anticipated to initiate 2H 2025.

Privosegtor (OCS-05): Results from Phase 2 ACUITY trial investigating Privosegtor, a novel, first-in-class peptidomimetic small molecule in development for the treatment of acute optic neuritis, showed significant neuroprotective anatomical benefits and functional vision improvement. Plan to meet with the FDA in Q3 2025 to discuss the development program for Privosegtor, including a registrational program for acute optic neuritis, expected to initiate in 1H 2026. Privosegtor’s demonstration of neuroprotection in the ACUITY trial supports its potential for broad applicability in multiple neuro-ophthalmology and neurology indications. Oculis intends to expand its Privosegtor development program into NAION, an orphan indication often leading to permanent vision loss, for which there are no approved therapies and as a treatment of acute MS relapses. Pre-IND discussions with the FDA are planned for 2H 2025, to support applications relying on existing Privosegtor data.



Q1 2025 Financial Highlights

Cash position : As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of CHF 181.9 million or $206.3 million, compared to CHF 98.7 million or $109.0 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in cash position from December 31, 2024 reflected proceeds from the $100.0 million (CHF 90.2 million) equity financing in February 2025. Based on its current development plans, the Company’s cash balances are expected to fund operations into early 2028.

: As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of CHF 181.9 million or $206.3 million, compared to CHF 98.7 million or $109.0 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in cash position from December 31, 2024 reflected proceeds from the $100.0 million (CHF 90.2 million) equity financing in February 2025. Based on its current development plans, the Company’s cash balances are expected to fund operations into early 2028. Research and development expenses : The Company’s research and development expenses were CHF 14.8 million or $16.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to CHF 10.9 million or $12.4 million in the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to development costs associated with the Company’s active clinical trials, in particular the two DIAMOND Phase 3 trials, as well as personnel-related costs.

The Company’s research and development expenses were CHF 14.8 million or $16.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to CHF 10.9 million or $12.4 million in the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to development costs associated with the Company’s active clinical trials, in particular the two DIAMOND Phase 3 trials, as well as personnel-related costs. General and administrative expenses: The Company’s general and administrative expenses were CHF 5.5 million or $6.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to CHF 4.7 million or $5.4 million in the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by personnel-related costs.

The Company’s general and administrative expenses were CHF 5.5 million or $6.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to CHF 4.7 million or $5.4 million in the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by personnel-related costs. Q1 Net loss: The Company’s net loss was CHF 33.2 million or $36.9 million, or CHF 0.69 or $0.77 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to CHF 16.1 million or $18.4 million, or CHF 0.44 or $0.50 per share, for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by advancements in clinical development programs, G&A expenses, as well as a CHF 8.8 million or $9.8 million increase in the non-cash fair value adjustment on warrant liabilities.







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

(Amounts in CHF thousands) As of March 31, As of December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 364 385 Intangible assets 13.292 13.292 Right-of-use assets 1.218 1.303 Other non-current assets 508 476 Total non-current assets 15.382 15.456 Current assets Other current assets 5.931 5.605 Accrued income 930 629 Short-term financial assets 122.055 70.955 Cash and cash equivalents 59.873 27.708 Total current assets 188.789 104.897 TOTAL ASSETS 204.171 120.353 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Shareholders' equity Share capital 555 446 Share premium 464.190 344.946 Reserve for share-based payment 18.642 16.062 Actuarial loss on post-employment benefit obligations (1.646) (2.233) Treasury shares (35) (10) Cumulative translation adjustments (310) (271) Accumulated losses (318.770) (285.557) Total equity 162.626 73.383 Non-current liabilities Long-term lease liabilities 799 865 Defined benefit pension liabilities 1.294 1.870 Total non-current liabilities 2.093 2.735 Current liabilities Trade payables 4.351 5.871 Accrued expenses and other payables 19.860 18.198 Short-term lease liabilities 304 315 Warrant liabilities 14.937 19.851 Total current liabilities 39.452 44.235 Total liabilities 41.545 46.970 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 204.171 120.353





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss (Unaudited)

(Amounts in CHF thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Grant income 285 222 Operating income 285 222 Research and development expenses (14.771) (10.856) General and administrative expenses (5.488) (4.694) Operating expenses (20.259) (15.550) Operating loss (19.974) (15.328) Finance income 493 581 Finance expense (247) (41) Fair value adjustment on warrant liabilities (11.911) (3.069) Foreign currency exchange loss, net (1.567) 1.794 Finance result, net (13.232) (735) Loss before tax for the period (33.206) (16.063) Income tax expense (7) (30) Loss for the period (33.213) (16.093) Loss per share: Basic and diluted loss attributable to equity holders (0,69) (0,44)





