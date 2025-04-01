Nuage Therapeutics appoints Dr. Stuart Hughes as CEO and Vanessa Malier as Chair

Experienced R&D leader and biotech entrepreneur, Stuart Hughes, appointed as Chief Executive Officer

Life sciences executive and healthcare investor, Vanessa Malier, appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors

Nuage Therapeutics applying its proprietary technology to advance a pipeline of novel agents targeting oncogenic transcription factors

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuage Therapeutics S.L. (“Nuage”), a biotech company focused on creating transformational precision therapies by targeting established oncogenic transcription factors, today announced the appointment of Stuart Hughes as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Vanessa Malier as Chair of the Board. Dr. Hughes will succeed outgoing and founding CEO, Judit Anido, who is assisting with the leadership transition.





Nuage has developed a set of tools that enables the reconstitution of intrinsically-disordered proteins (IDPs) in a secondary-structured form that renders them amenable to small molecule drug discovery. This has enabled the Company to unlock a wide range of previously intractable but important drug targets with a robust human biological basis for therapeutic intervention.

Dr. Stuart Hughes has broad R&D leadership experience in a range of settings having worked in drug discovery across multiple therapeutic areas. He joins Nuage from Pathios Therapeutics, an immuno-oncology company where he served as CEO and where he built the company from an initial seed investment to a clinical-stage organisation. During this period, he led the completion of a €25m Series B first close, that included the addition of Bristol Myers Squibb as a strategic investor, to support ongoing Phase 1 studies. Previously, he was a Senior Director at the global biotech, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and before then, he was a Principal Research Scientist in CNS disorders at Eli Lilly. He has a MSc in Electrical & Electronic Engineering and a PhD in Neuroscience from Cardiff University.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Hughes, new CEO of Nuage, said: “Nuage possesses a highly differentiated suite of technologies that enables the capture of ‘disordered’ proteins in a form that is amenable to small molecule screening and profiling. I believe Nuage represents a game-changing advance in drug discovery and precision medicine, especially where targets have previously been considered undruggable. Allied to a highly skilled team and the support of top-tier investors, Nuage is ideally positioned for growth and success. I look forward to getting started.”

Vanessa Malier is board member and advisor to biotechs, venture capital and private equity firms. She previously spent 10 years as Managing Partner at Kurma Partners and was instrumental in the scale-up of the firm, fund raising Biofund III and the growth fund, completing the deal with Eurazeo and investing in portfolio companies. Prior to Kurma, Vanessa spent 10 years at Ipsen, in a variety of strategic and operational roles including Chief of Staff to the CEO, Adenuric® Lead, VP R&D Strategic Planning and BD. Vanessa is a non-executive director of Sygnature Discovery. She graduated from Pasteur Institute in Immunology and Ecole Normale Supérieure in Biology and Biochemistry.

Maina Bhaman, Partner at Sofinnova Partners, said, “Welcome to Stuart and Vanessa to the respective roles of CEO and Chair of the Board at Nuage. Vanessa has already been helping to shape Nuage over the last year, and now that Stuart has joined, together they can combine their broad and complementary scope of leadership, biotech and VC experience to moving the Company forward. Their appointments are happening at an exciting time for the Company as it looks to usher in a new wave of transformational precision therapies for a range of cancers that currently have limited treatment options.”

Clara Campàs, Managing Partner and co-founder of Asabys Partners, said, “I would also like to warmly welcome Stuart and Vanessa to Nuage, and on behalf of the Board, say thank you to the outgoing CEO, Dr. Anido, for her stewardship to date and her assistance in a smooth transition to Stuart and the team. We have been long term supporters of the Company and its technology since its inception and believe strongly in its truly differentiated approach. Nuage is located within the thriving, rapidly growing biotech and pharma ecosystem in Barcelona and we believe it has all of the ingredients to deliver on its immense promise.”

About Nuage Therapeutics

Nuage Therapeutics is a spin-off from the IRB Barcelona and ICREA, that was founded by the researchers Prof. Xavier Salvatella, Prof. Denes Hnisz and Dr. Mateusz Biesaga. Based at the Barcelona Science Park, Nuage deploys a suite of proprietary tools for screening and profiling small molecules against intrinsically disordered proteins (IDPs), a group of proteins that to date have been notoriously difficult to drug. With an initial focus on oncogenic transcription factors, Nuage is developing an internal pipeline of first-in-class programs. The Company is also seeking to establish collaborations and partnerships with key parties with a shared interest in drugging transcription factors and related high-value targets in other disease areas. The Company’s investors are Sofinnova Partners, Asabys Partners and Innvierte, an investment program of CDTI.

For more information, please visit www.nuagetx.com

