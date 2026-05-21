Novartis advances RLT innovation and reinforces leadership in prostate cancer, breast cancer and hematology with new data at ASCO and EHA

Pluvicto ® PSMAddition oral presentation to highlight efficacy outcomes by disease volume and de novo/recurrent metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer





PSMAddition oral presentation to highlight efficacy outcomes by disease volume and de novo/recurrent metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer Kisqali ® NATALEE oral presentation to report prognostic and predictive impact of gene expression from largest biomarker CDK4/6i trial dataset





NATALEE oral presentation to report prognostic and predictive impact of gene expression from largest biomarker CDK4/6i trial dataset Scemblix ® ASC4FIRST oral presentation to feature longer-term 144-week efficacy, safety and tolerability data in first-line Ph+ CML-CP





ASC4FIRST oral presentation to feature longer-term 144-week efficacy, safety and tolerability data in first-line Ph+ CML-CP New Novartis pipeline data, including Phase 3 ianalumab in ITP as well as Phase 1 actinium-based radioligand therapy, also to be presented





Basel, May 21, 2026 – Novartis will present data from more than 65 company or investigator sponsored abstracts at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress.

“We are excited about sharing our latest advancements in radioligand therapy with new Pluvicto data and early insights from our actinium-based RLT,” said Mark Rutstein, MD, Global Head, Oncology Development, Novartis. “With a legacy of bold science, our Kisqali and Scemblix data offer continued evidence of how we meaningfully move cancer treatment forward for patients.”

Key ASCO data highlights include:

Abstract Title Abstract Number/

Presentation Details Pluvicto (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan)

Subgroup Analyses by Disease Volume and De Novo/Recurrent mHSPC in the PSMAddition Study of [177Lu]Lu-PSMA-617







225Ac-PSMA-617

AcTION: Phase 1 Study of [225Ac]Ac-PSMA-617 (225Ac-PSMA-617) in Men With Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) With or Without Prior [177Lu]Lu-PSMA (177Lu-PSMA) Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Abstract # 5020

Rapid Oral

May 31, 4:30pm – 6:00pm CDT









Abstract # 5010

Oral

June 1, 3:00pm – 4:30pm CDT





Scemblix (asciminib)

ASC4FIRST wk 144 Analysis: Efficacy and Safety and Tolerability With Asciminib (ASC) vs Investigator-Selected Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (IS TKIs) in Newly Diagnosed (ND) chronic myeloid leukemia in Chronic Phase (CML-CP)





Abstract #6583

Poster

June 1, 9:00am – 12:00pm CDT Kisqali (ribociclib)

Prognostic and Predictive Impact of Baseline Gene Expression (Exp) in the NATALEE Trial of Adjuvant (Adj) Ribociclib (RIB) + Nonsteroidal Aromatase Inhibitor (NSAI) in HR+/HER2− Early Breast Cancer (EBC)





Abstract #501

Oral

May 30, 1:15pm – 4:15pm CDT Real-World (RW) Post-Progression Outcomes Following First-Line (1L) Ribociclib (RIB) + Aromatase Inhibitor (AI) Versus AI Alone in African American and Low Socio-Economic Status (SES) Patients (Pts) With Hormone Receptor–Positive/Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2–Negative (HR+/HER2–) Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) in the US





Abstract #1073

Poster

June 1, 1:30pm – 4:30pm CDT





Real-World (RW) Post-Progression Outcomes After First-Line (1L) Treatment With Ribociclib + an Aromatase Inhibitor (AI) vs AI Alone in US Patients With Hormone Receptor–Positive/Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2–Negative (HR+/HER2–) Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) Abstract # e13044

Online publication





Key EHA data highlights include:





Abstract Title Abstract Number/ Presentation Details Scemblix (asciminib)

ASC4FIRST wk 144 Analysis: Continued Superior Efficacy and Favorable Safety of Asciminib vs Investigator-Selected Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in Newly Diagnosed Chronic Phase Chronic Myeloid Leukemia





Abstract # S160

Oral

June 11, 4:45pm – 6:00pm CEST Ianalumab (VAY736)

Effect of Ianalumab Plus Eltrombopag on Patient-Reported Outcomes in Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia: Results From the VAYHIT2 Phase 3 Trial







Abstract # PF1340

Poster

June 12, 6:45pm – 7:45pm CEST Pelabresib (DAK539)

Pelabresib Monotherapy in Myelofibrosis After Janus Kinase Inhibitor Failure: Results From Arm 1 of the Open-Label, Phase 2 MANIFEST Study









Abstract # PS1987

Poster

June 13, 6:45pm – 7:45pm CEST Rapcabtagene autoleucel (YTB323)

Safety, Cellular Kinetics and Early Efficacy of Rapcabtagene Autoleucel (YTB323), a Rapidly Manufactured Autologous CD19 CAR-T Therapy, in Severe, Refractory Autoimmune Diseases









Abstract # PF1241

Poster

June 12, 6:45pm – 7:45pm CEST Fabhalta® (iptacopan)

Iptacopan demonstrates sustained efficacy and safety in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria: up to 4 years of follow-up in patients from APPLY, APPOINT and roll-over extension program









Abstract #PS1788

Poster

June 13, 6:45pm – 7:45pm

CEST





Long-term hematologic control and safety in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria treated with iptacopan: 6-year follow-up from phase 2 studies and roll-over extension program Abstract # PS1797

Poster

June 13, 6:45pm – 7:45pm

CEST





Novartis in oncology

The Novartis oncology strategy focuses on people living with cancer and those who care for them, from loved ones to clinical care teams, including their providers. For the past 30+ years, the aim has been to extend and improve lives by discovering differentiated, innovative and practice-changing medicines for patients.

As Novartis reimagines medicine, it collaborates with a wide range of patient advocacy groups and supports education, early cancer screening and diagnosis. With a broad research and development portfolio across solid tumors, hematology and radioligand therapy (RLT), Novartis is committed to using technology, leading science and patient-centered research to deliver pioneering cancer care for all those in need.

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About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide.

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