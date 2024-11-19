Nicox Announces Publication of the Adaptive Design Period of the NCX 470 Mont Blanc Phase 3 Trial

An adaptive design is a useful clinical trial design tool which allowed identification of the optimal dose of NCX 470 in the Mont Blanc trial, the first Phase 3 trial of NCX 470

Both doses of NCX 470 ophthalmic solution tested, 0.065% and 0.1%, lowered intraocular pressure more than the comparator, latanoprost 0.005% ophthalmic solution

The 0.1% NCX 470 concentration was chosen for the remainder of the Mont Blanc trial and the ongoing Denali trial based on a greater intraocular pressure reduction compared to the 0.065% concentration and a good safety profile November 18, 2024 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that the design details and results of the adaptive design period of the NCX 470 Mont Blanc Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of NCX 470 in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension have been published online in Contemporary Clinical Trials, Volume 147, 2024, 107730 (online pre-publication https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cct.2024.107730). A portion of this data has previously been presented as a poster at the 2023 World Glaucoma Congress. The dose finding Phase 2 trial (Dolomites) tested NCX 470 at several concentrations and the results suggested that a higher dose than those tested might provide even better efficacy and safety profile. To test this, concentrations of 0.065% and 0.1% were included in an adaptive dose selection period of the Phase 3 Mont Blanc trial, which compared the safety and efficacy of NCX 470 ophthalmic solution vs. latanoprost ophthalmic solution in adult subjects with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. At the Week 2 timepoint, the least-squares mean difference in diurnal intraocular pressure (IOP) compared to latanoprost were 1.51 mmHg for NCX 470 0.065 % group (p = 0.0308) and 1.71 mmHg for NCX 470 0.1 % group (p = 0.0123), in favor of NCX 470. The most common side effect was conjunctival/ocular hyperemia, the frequency and severity of which were similar in both NCX 470 dosing groups (p > 0.05). The adaptive dose selection period was used in place of additional dose ranging studies to select the 0.1% concentration of NCX 470 for the completion of the Mont Blanc clinical trial as well as the second Phase 3 trial, Denali. The results of the Mont Blanc trial were announced in October 2022. The second Phase 3 trial of NCX 470, Denali, is ongoing and topline results are expected in the third quarter of 2025.