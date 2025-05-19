SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Applied Therapeutics’ Rare Disease Treatment Flunks in Late-Stage Trial

May 19, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Dan Samorodnitsky
3d rendering of a red and silver realistic model of a retro rocket stands crashed into a wooden desk on a blue background. Failed launch. Technological progress. Technical mistake.

iStock, Gearstd

Govorestat failed to meet its primary endpoint in a Phase II/III trial for a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a few months after the FDA rebuffed the same drug in a similar indication.

A few months after suffering a rejection at the hands of the FDA, Applied Therapeutics’ govorestat failed a late-stage clinical trial, the company announced Monday morning. The company’s stock, already worth only about $.50 per share, dropped another 16% after the market opened.

The drug was being tested by the New York–based biopharma in a Phase II/III INSPIRE trial for sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency, a type of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease. The 56 patients in the trial were given once-daily govorestat or a placebo. After 12 months, govorestat failed to produce a statistically significant difference in a 10-meter walk-run test, the trial’s primary endpoint.

Sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency (SORD), according to Applied’s statement, has only recently been identified as a specific subtype of CMT. The rare genetic disorder results in a sugar alcohol called sorbitol accumulating in nerves, creating muscle weakness and sensory loss.

In December 2024, the FDA rejected govorestat for a different but similar indication, galactosemia, a rare disease where patients experience build-up of the sugar galactose. The FDA cited “deficiencies” in the application, while Applied pledged to meet with the regulator to address its concerns.

In its statement announcing the INSPIRE data and failure, Applied reiterated its commitment to an NDA submission for govorestat in SORD sometime in 2025, focusing on positives that the drug has produced. For example, govorestat hit statistical significance on its secondary endpoint, a self-reported outcome measure of mobility and quality of life. The drug also reduced sorbitol measures in a preclinical rat model, according to Applied.

“In the midst of a complicated clinical landscape, we are encouraged by the breadth of data supporting govorestat’s ability to significantly lower blood sorbitol levels and positively impact both functional and patient-reported outcomes including stability and mobility at up to two years of treatment,” Evan Bailey, Applied’s senior vice president of clinical development, said in the statement. “We look forward to further analyzing the results from the INSPIRE trial to inform and support future potential regulatory interactions with the FDA regarding govorestat for the treatment of CMT-SORD.” The company last year said it had planned to submit an NDA for the indication sometime in the first quarter of 2025.

According to a note from William Blair analysts ahead of the INSPIRE data readout, Applied had requested a meeting with the FDA’s Office of Scientific Investigations to discuss next steps for the drug in galactosemia but was not granted a meeting.

Rare diseases Phase II Phase III
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky is the news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at dan.samorodnitsky@biospace.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
puzzle brain vector ILLUSTRATION ICON
Alzheimer’s disease
FDA Clears First Alzheimer’s Blood Test, Lending ‘Momentum’ to Lilly’s Kisunla, Biogen’s Leqembi
May 19, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Allogene Cuts 28% of Staff to Extend Runway, Focus on Clinical Programs
May 16, 2025
 · 
207 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Illustration of two arrows merging into one
Mergers & acquisitions
BioMarin Expands Enzyme Expertise With $270M Inozyme Buy
May 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
Approvals
Incyte’s PD-1 Blocker Wins First-Line Anal Cancer Approval
May 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac