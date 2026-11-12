Newish Biotechnology Reports 100% HSIL Regression Within 24 Weeks in Phase 1 Study of NWRD09

BEIJING, China November 10, 2026— Newish Biotechnology announced Phase 1 results for NWRD09, its investigational mRNA therapeutic for HPV16-positive cervical high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions (HSIL). During the 24-week evaluation period following the first dose, 100% of participants showed histological regression of HSIL to no cervical lesion. The study also showed HPV16 DNA negativity in 100% of participants, with HPV16 E6/E7 mRNA negativity and antigen-specific T-cell activation observed in all participants.

The findings bring together histological improvement, virological responses and immune activation, supporting further development of NWRD09 as a potential nonsurgical treatment for HPV16-positive cervical HSIL.

Clinical and immune responses within 24 weeks

The open-label, single-arm Phase 1 study (CTR20252163) was conducted at Peking Union Medical College Hospital in Beijing. It enrolled six participants with HPV16-positive, histologically confirmed cervical HSIL, with three participants each in the 10 μg and 20 μg dose cohorts. NWRD09 was administered by intramuscular injection.

The reported outcomes were:

• 100% histological regression of HSIL to no cervical lesion (6/6).

• 100% HPV16 DNA negativity (6/6).

• 100% HPV16 E6/E7 mRNA negativity (6/6).

• 100% antigen-specific T-cell activation (6/6).

The study primarily evaluated safety and tolerability. Secondary endpoints included immunogenicity, histopathological outcomes, HPV clearance and determination of a recommended Phase 2 dose. Histopathological assessment was scheduled at Week 24 after the first dose, with HPV testing at Weeks 12 and 24. No dose-limiting toxicities or treatment-related serious adverse events were reported.

Targeting E1 and E2 alongside E6 and E7

NWRD09 is designed to elicit immune responses against HPV16 E1/E2 as well as E6/E7 antigens. E6/E7 are associated with HPV-driven oncogenesis, while E1/E2 have roles in viral replication. By incorporating both antigen groups, the candidate is designed to broaden immune targeting across proteins involved in HPV-related disease.

The candidate incorporates Newish Biotechnology’s STARi nucleic acid platform and a CCL11–antigen fusion design intended to enhance antigen-specific immune responses. The observed T-cell activation provides clinical evidence of immunological activity, complementing the histological and virological findings.

The 24-week evaluation period enabled assessment of cervical histopathology alongside HPV markers and immune responses within the same study. These findings support continued investigation of NWRD09’s potential to address both cervical lesions and HPV infection. Larger controlled studies and longer-term follow-up are needed to confirm the findings and assess response durability.

Advancing into Phase 2 development

Newish Biotechnology announced the initiation of a multicenter Phase 2 study of NWRD09 in China in August 2026. The next stage of clinical development is intended to further evaluate safety and efficacy in a larger patient population and build on the Phase 1 findings.

NWRD09 remains investigational and has not been approved for commercial use.

About Newish Biotechnology

Newish Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing nucleic acid therapeutics for HPV-related disease and cancer. Its proprietary STARi platform supports the development of investigational therapies designed to induce antigen-specific immune responses. The company’s pipeline includes NWRD09, an investigational mRNA therapeutic for HPV-related disease.

Media Contact

Raquel Marquis, Assistant to the Vice President

Newish Biotechnology

Email: houruiqi@newishes.com

Website: www.newishes.com