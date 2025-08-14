New Study from Caris Life Sciences Validates Optimal Sequencing in Informing Therapy Choices for Breast Cancer Subgroups

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, published results in Breast Cancer Research comparing the effectiveness and optimal sequencing of two antibody-drug conjugates, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) and sacituzumab govitecan (SG), in HER2-negative breast cancer patients.

The study found that the cancer drug T-DXd worked better for patients whose tumors are hormone receptor (HR)-positive, helping them stay on treatment longer than those taking SG, across all HER2-negative groups. However, for patients with HR-negative and HER2-null tumors, SG showed better results when used as the first treatment. For other patient groups, there was no clear advantage to starting with one drug over the other.

"With the industry absence of head-to-head trials between the two most commonly used ADCs in breast cancer, real-world evidence remains our best tool to explore key questions around treatment scheduling and comparative effectiveness in similar patient populations," said George W. Sledge, Jr., MD, Caris EVP and Chief Medical Officer.

Caris' real-world database drew from over 4,000 patients to uncover key differences that have the potential to assist clinicians in choosing treatment options to improve patient care. Additionally, results concluded that T-DXd and SG provided comparable benefits in patients with triple-negative breast cancer, highlighting the need for personalized treatment strategies based on tumor subtype.

"This study highlights the power of Caris to turn vast, real-world data into clinically actionable insights," said David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA, President of Caris. "Caris is leading the charge in precision medicine by combining advanced AI and vast real-world data to illuminate paths toward more personalized care. It's not just innovation; it's a reimagining of how science meets treatment."

The publication can be viewed in its entirety on the Caris Life Sciences website.

About Caris Life Sciences



Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms at scale, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies, and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform to develop the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with the belief and vision that combining a vast set of consistently generated molecular information with robust data-driven insights could realize the potential of precision medicine for patients. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, about Caris Life Sciences and its business. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "supports" or "continue" or similar expressions.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, we cannot guarantee that the future results, discoveries, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things: developments in the precision oncology industry; future financial performance, results of operations or other operational results or metrics; development, validation and timing of future solutions; the rapidly evolving competitive environment in which we operate; third-party payer reimbursement and coverage decisions; our ability to protect and enhance our intellectual property; regulatory requirements, decisions or approvals (including the timing and conditions thereof) related to our solutions; our compliance with laws and regulations; and our ability to hire and retain key personnel as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the prospectus for our initial public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 20, 2025, and in our other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events, circumstances or our beliefs after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

