New Data Demonstrates Vektor Medical’s AI-Powered vMap Algorithm Achieves 91% Accuracy in Distinguishing Epicardial and Endocardial Ventricular Tachycardia, Markedly Surpassing Visual ECG Analysis

Data to be Presented at 2024 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AHA24--Vektor Medical, a leader in non-invasive arrhythmia analysis and localization, announced today the presentation of new data showcasing the significant capabilities of vMap, its AI-powered solution for enhancing cardiac arrhythmia treatment. To be presented on November 17 at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2024, this data highlights vMap’s impressive 91.1% accuracy rate in differentiating epicardial from endocardial ventricular tachycardia, outperforming traditional visual ECG analysis, which achieved only 62.5% accuracy.





The abstract, titled “Artificial Intelligence ECG Analysis More Accurately Identifies Epicardial versus Endocardial Ventricular Tachycardia and Pacing Compared with Visual Criteria,” presents results of a study evaluating vMap’s effectiveness in pinpointing arrhythmia sources across the left ventricle (LV) compared to visual assessment. As the only FDA-cleared, non-invasive AI-based arrhythmia mapping tool, vMap empowers cardiologists with a precise, efficient method for localizing arrhythmia sources.

Researchers analyzed 136 arrhythmia or pacing episodes from 72 patients, split evenly between epicardial and endocardial sources. The vMap algorithm demonstrated 91.1% accuracy and an impressive sensitivity of 97.1%, significantly outmatching the top-performing visual ECG methods.

“vMap is an important advancement in arrhythmia care,” said Dr. Venkat Tholakanahalli, Chief of Electrophysiology at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System. “With its ability to accurately localize arrhythmia sources, vMap enables us to address complex cases more effectively, ultimately contributing to improved patient outcomes. As the prevalence of arrhythmias continues to rise, tools like vMap are invaluable for helping streamline procedures and optimize our clinical time. This data underscores the transformative potential of AI in cardiac care and highlights the significant impact of Vektor Medical’s innovation on daily practice.”

The presentation will take place on Sunday, November 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024 in Chicago.

About vMap®

vMap is the only FDA-cleared, non-invasive AI-based solution for mapping arrhythmias, utilizing just a 12-lead ECG. vMap localizes arrhythmia sources for focal and fibrillation-type arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. By unlocking actionable insights contained within a standard 12-lead ECG, vMap enables physicians to rapidly and accurately locate arrhythmia source locations. A growing body of clinical evidence demonstrates vMap’s potential to not only improve patient outcomes but also reduce procedure time, optimizing workflow across the entire arrhythmia care pathway.

About Vektor Medical

Headquartered in San Diego, Vektor Medical is on a mission to revolutionize arrhythmia care for millions affected by atrial fibrillation and other arrhythmias. Through its AI-powered, non-invasive arrhythmia analysis technology, vMap, the company aims to improve cardiac ablation outcomes, optimize workflows, and increase procedural efficiency. For more information about vMap and Vektor Medical, please visit www.vektormedical.com.

