New and Updated Data for Genentech’s Fixed-Duration Columvi and Lunsumio at ASH 2024 Reinforce Their Potential to Improve Outcomes for People With Lymphoma

– Long-term data confirm fixed-duration Columvi and Lunsumio achieve durable remissions beyond the end of treatment, with real-world data suggesting reduced treatment-related travel burden due to less frequent dosing –

– First presentation of Lunsumio given subcutaneously showed non-inferiority to intravenous treatment with a consistent safety profile, potentially providing an additional outpatient option with a shorter administration time –

– Positive results for Genentech’s two bispecifics antibodies validate the company’s efforts to provide multiple treatment options that suit the diverse needs of lymphoma patients and healthcare providers –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today that new and updated data from its industry-leading CD20xCD3 T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody program were presented at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, December 7-10, 2024. With more than 20 bispecific antibody abstracts accepted for presentation, data showcase the benefits of fixed-duration Columvi® (glofitamab-gxbm) and Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab-axgb) across different types of aggressive and indolent lymphomas. This research supports Genentech’s efforts to continue innovating for patients by advancing treatment standards at earlier stages of disease while exploring additional forms of administration that could further improve the patient experience.





“The data being presented at ASH offer further evidence that Columvi and Lunsumio can provide lasting remissions for people with advanced lymphoma,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Genentech’s chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “The results underscore our ambition to transform the treatment of B-cell malignancies with a range of innovative therapeutic options.”

“Lymphoma patients face challenges that extend well beyond the clinical manifestations of their disease, including the physical and emotional strain of frequent appointments and treatments,” said Elizabeth Budde, M.D., Ph.D., City of Hope’s executive medical director of its Enterprise Immune Effector Cell Program and associate professor in its Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation. “While Lunsumio’s fixed-duration intravenous formulation has already offered a valuable treatment option, the introduction of a subcutaneous route could provide a shorter administration time. With both routes available, we can better tailor therapy to each patient’s needs, supporting a flexible and patient-centered approach to follicular lymphoma care.”

Follow-up data reinforce benefits of fixed-duration therapies beyond the end of treatment

Three-year follow-up from the pivotal Phase II NP30179 study of Columvi in people with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) showed 40.0% of patients achieved a complete response (CR), with a median duration of CR of 29.8 months (95% CI: 22.0–not estimable [NE]). The majority of patients in complete remission at the end of therapy remained in remission two years after therapy completion. Safety appeared consistent with the previous analysis.

Long-term data at four years from the pivotal Phase II GO29781 study of Lunsumio in patients with R/R follicular lymphoma (FL) showed long-lasting remissions, with nearly two-thirds (64.0% [95% CI: 50.1-78.0]) of patients with a CR alive and without disease progression at 45 months. The overall response rate (ORR) and CR rates in the overall population were 77.8% and 60.0%, respectively. Consistent results were seen in patients with a history of disease progression within 24 months of frontline treatment (POD24), which is typically harder to treat. No new safety signals were observed since the previous analysis.

Both studies also showed restoration of B-cell levels, starting from 12-18 months following Columvi treatment and after a median of 19 months following Lunsumio treatment, indicating immune system recovery and supporting the use of a fixed-duration treatment approach. Recovery of B cells following treatment for lymphoma is important so that patients can maintain immune system function.

A U.S. real-world data study and economic model evaluating R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma patient treatment-related travel burden across different bispecific antibody therapies highlight the impact of travel distance, time and associated costs, an often-overlooked aspect of the patient experience beyond clinical efficacy and safety. These factors play a crucial role in treatment decision-making, further emphasizing the importance of patient-centered treatment options. The study found fixed-duration therapies, such as Columvi and Lunsumio, reduce treatment-related travel burden due to less frequent dosing.

Studies investigating subcutaneously-administered Lunsumio show positive results

Data from a primary analysis of the Phase II GO29781 study of investigational Lunsumio administered subcutaneously in patients with third-line or later FL were presented for the first time. Results show pharmacokinetic non-inferiority compared to intravenous (IV) administration, with fixed-duration Lunsumio achieving high rates of deep and durable remissions, with 76.6% of patients experiencing an ORR and a 61.7% CR rate, as evaluated by the independent review committee. The median progression-free survival was 23.7 months (95% CI: 14.6-NE), while the median overall survival was not reached. The most common all-grade adverse events (AEs) were injection-site reactions (60.6%; all Grade 1-2), fatigue (35.1%), and cytokine release syndrome (CRS; 29.8%). The rate and severity of CRS events were low (Grade 1-2, 27.6%; Grade 3, 2.1%); all occurred during cycle 1 and were resolved. Data has been submitted to health authorities with the aim of offering patients and healthcare providers an alternative treatment and more choice when it comes to administration options depending on their needs.

New data from a randomized Phase II cohort of the investigational GO40516 study showed improved efficacy and manageable safety with outpatient, subcutaneously administered, fixed-duration Lunsumio in combination with Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq) versus Rituxan® (rituximab) in combination with Polivy, in people with R/R LBCL. In the Lunsumio-Polivy arm, the ORR was 77.5% (95% CI: 61.6-89.2) versus 50.0% (95% CI: 33.8–66.2) for Rituxan-Polivy, and the CR rate was 57.5% (95% CI: 40.9-73.0) versus 35.0% (95% CI: 20.6-51.7). AEs of special interest occurring in ≥30% of patients in the Lunsumio-Polivy arm were injection-site reactions (55.0%) and neutropenia (40.0%). CRS events occurred in four (10.0%) patients, all of which were Grade 1-2, occurred during cycle 1 and were resolved. These data support further exploration of this investigational treatment combination in the ongoing Phase III SUNMO study, which could provide an alternative option in second-line DLBCL to meet diverse patient needs.

Additional data support Genentech’s goal to elevate treatment standards in earlier stages of LBCL

Updated data from the Phase I/Ib investigational NP39488 study showed high and durable response rates in people with R/R LBCL treated with Columvi in combination with Polivy, including those with high-grade disease and prior treatment with CAR T-cell therapy. Of the 128 efficacy-evaluable patients, the best ORR was 80.6%, with a CR rate of 62.0%, and the median duration of CR was 31.8 months (95% CI: 21.9-NE). Among patients previously treated with CAR T-cell therapy (n=28), the ORR was 75.0%, with a CR rate of 50.0%. The safety profile was manageable and consistent with the known profiles of the individual drugs. The most common AE was CRS (44.4%), which was mostly Grade 1-2. Results support ongoing development of this investigational combination in the Phase III SKYGLO study investigating Columvi with Polivy-Rituxan, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone (R-CHP) in previously untreated DLBCL.

About Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is an aggressive (fast-growing) blood cancer and is the most common form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) in the U.S. While many people with DLBCL are responsive to treatment, the majority of those who relapse or are refractory to subsequent treatments have poor outcomes. DLBCL not otherwise specified is the most common category of large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) and accounts for about 80% or more of cases. It applies to cases that do not fall into any specific disease subgroups of LBCL.

About Columvi® (glofitamab-gxbm)

Columvi is a CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody designed to target CD3 on the surface of T cells and CD20 on the surface of B cells. Columvi was designed with a novel 2:1 structural format. This T-cell engaging bispecific antibody is engineered to have one region that binds to CD3, a protein on T cells, a type of immune cell, and two regions that bind to CD20, a protein on B cells, which can be healthy or malignant. This dual-targeting brings the T cell in close proximity to the B cell, activating the release of cancer cell-killing proteins from the T cell. Columvi is part of Genentech’s broad and industry-leading CD20xCD3 T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody clinical development program that also includes Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab), which aims to provide tailored treatment options that suit the diverse needs, preferences, and experiences of people with blood cancers and healthcare systems. Genentech is investigating Columvi as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Columvi U.S. Indication

Columvi (glofitamab-gxbm) is a prescription medicine to treat adults with certain types of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) or large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) that has come back (relapsed) or that did not respond to previous treatment (refractory), and who have received 2 or more prior treatments for their cancer.

It is not known if Columvi is safe and effective in children.

The conditional approval of Columvi is based on response rate and durability of response. There are ongoing studies to establish how well the drug works.

What is the most important information I should know about Columvi?

Columvi can cause Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), a serious side effect that is common during treatment with Columvi, and can also be serious and lead to death.

Call your healthcare provider or get emergency medical help right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of CRS, including:

fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher

chills or shaking

fast or irregular heartbeat

dizziness or light-headedness

trouble breathing

shortness of breath

Due to the risk of CRS, you will receive Columvi on a “step-up dosing schedule”.

A single dose of a medicine called obinutuzumab will be given to you on the first day of your first treatment cycle (Day 1 of Cycle 1).

You will start the Columvi step-up dosing schedule a week after the obinutuzumab dose. The step-up dosing schedule is when you receive smaller “step-up” doses of Columvi on Day 8 and Day 15 of Cycle 1. This is to help reduce your risk of CRS. You should be hospitalized during your infusion and for 24 hours after receiving the first step-up dose on Day 8. You should be hospitalized during your infusion and for 24 hours after receiving the second step-up dose on Day 15 if you experienced CRS during the first step-up dose.

You will receive your first full dose of Columvi a week after the second step-up dose (this will be Day 1 of Cycle 2).

If your dose of Columvi is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the “step-up dosing schedule”.

If you had more than mild CRS with your previous dose of Columvi, you should be hospitalized during and for 24 hours after receiving your next dose of Columvi.

Before each dose of Columvi, you will receive medicines to help reduce your risk of CRS and infusion-related reactions.

Your healthcare provider will monitor you for CRS during treatment with Columvi and may treat you in a hospital if you develop signs and symptoms of CRS. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop your treatment with Columvi if you have severe side effects.

Carry the Columvi Patient Wallet Card with you at all times and show it to all of your healthcare providers. The Columvi Patient Wallet Card lists the signs and symptoms of CRS you should get emergency medical help for right away.

What are the possible side effects of Columvi?

Columvi may cause serious side effects, including:

Cytokine Release Syndrome.

Neurologic problems. Columvi can cause serious neurologic problems that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for neurologic problems during treatment with Columvi. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems, including: headache confusion and disorientation difficulty paying attention or understanding things trouble speaking sleepiness memory problems numbness, tingling, or weakness of the hands or feet dizziness shaking (tremors)

Columvi can cause serious neurologic problems that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for neurologic problems during treatment with Columvi. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems, including: Serious Infections. Columvi can cause serious infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for signs and symptoms of infection and treat you as needed. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs of an infection, including: fever, chills, weakness, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat.

Columvi can cause serious infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for signs and symptoms of infection and treat you as needed. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs of an infection, including: fever, chills, weakness, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat. Growth in your tumor or worsening of tumor related problems (tumor flare). Tell your healthcare provider if you get any of these signs or symptoms of tumor flare: tender or swollen lymph nodes pain or swelling at the site of the tumor chest pain cough trouble breathing

Tell your healthcare provider if you get any of these signs or symptoms of tumor flare:

The most common side effects of Columvi include: CRS, muscle and bone pain, rash, and tiredness.

The most common severe abnormal lab test results with Columvi include: decreased white blood cells, decreased phosphate (an electrolyte), increased uric acid levels, and decreased fibrinogen (a protein that helps with blood clotting).

Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop treatment with Columvi if you develop certain side effects.

Before receiving Columvi, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have an infection

have kidney problems

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Columvi may harm your unborn baby

Females who are able to become pregnant: Your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with Columvi. You should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment and for 1 month after your last dose of Columvi. Talk to your healthcare provider about what birth control method is right for you during this time. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with Columvi.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Columvi may pass into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment and for 1 month after your last dose of Columvi.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What should I avoid while receiving Columvi?

Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other dangerous activities if you develop dizziness, confusion, shaking (tremors), sleepiness, or any other symptoms that impair consciousness until your signs and symptoms go away. These may be signs and symptoms of neurologic problems.

These are not all the possible side effects of Columvi. Talk to your health care provider for more information about the benefits and risks of Columvi.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see Important Safety Information, including Serious Side Effects, as well as the Columvi full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide or visit https://www.Columvi.com

About Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab-axgb)

Lunsumio is a first-in-class CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody designed to target CD20 on the surface of B cells and CD3 on the surface of T cells. This dual targeting activates and redirects a patient’s existing T cells to engage and eliminate target B cells by releasing cytotoxic proteins into the B cells. A robust clinical development program for Lunsumio is ongoing, investigating the molecule as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines, for the treatment of people with B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, including follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and other blood cancers.

Lunsumio U.S. Indication

Lunsumio (mosunetuzumab-axgb) is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with follicular lymphoma whose cancer has come back or did not respond to previous treatment, and who have already received two or more treatments for their cancer.

It is not known if Lunsumio is safe and effective in children.

The conditional approval of Lunsumio is based on response rate. There are ongoing studies to establish how well the drug works.

What is the most important information I should know about Lunsumio?

Lunsumio may cause Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), a serious side effect that is common during treatment with Lunsumio and can also be severe or life-threatening.

Get medical help right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of CRS at any time, including:

fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher

chills

low blood pressure

fast or irregular heartbeat

tiredness or weakness

difficulty breathing

headache

confusion

feeling anxious

dizziness or light-headedness

nausea

vomiting

Due to the risk of CRS, you will receive Lunsumio on a “step-up dosing schedule.”

The step-up dosing schedule is when you receive smaller “step-up” doses of Lunsumio on Day 1 and Day 8 of your first cycle of treatment

You will receive a higher dose of Lunsumio on Day 15 of your first cycle of treatment

If your dose of Lunsumio is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule

Before each dose in Cycle 1 and Cycle 2, you will receive medicines to help reduce your risk of CRS

Your healthcare provider will check you for CRS during treatment with Lunsumio and may treat you in a hospital if you develop signs and symptoms of CRS. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop your treatment with Lunsumio, if you have severe side effects.

What are the possible side effects of Lunsumio?

Lunsumio may cause serious side effects, including:

neurologic problems. Lunsumio can cause serious and life-threatening neurological problems. Your healthcare provider will check you for neurologic problems during treatment with Lunsumio. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems during or after treatment with Lunsumio, including: headache numbness and tingling of the arms, legs, hands, or feet dizziness confusion and disorientation difficulty paying attention or understanding things forgetting things or forgetting who or where you are trouble speaking, reading, or writing sleepiness or trouble sleeping tremors loss of consciousness seizures muscle problems or muscle weakness loss of balance or trouble walking tiredness

Your healthcare provider will check you for neurologic problems during treatment with Lunsumio. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems during or after treatment with Lunsumio, including: serious infections. Lunsumio can cause serious infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of infection during treatment with Lunsumio, including: fever of 100.4° F (38° C) or higher chest pain tiredness shortness of breath painful rash sore throat pain during urination feeling weak or generally unwell

Lunsumio can cause serious infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of infection during treatment with Lunsumio, including: hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) . Lunsumio can cause overactivity of the immune system, a condition called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. HLH can be life-threatening and has led to death in people treated with Lunsumio. Your health care provider will check you for HLH especially if your CRS lasts longer than expected. Signs and symptoms of HLH include: fever enlarged spleen easy bruising low blood cell counts liver problems

. Lunsumio can cause overactivity of the immune system, a condition called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. HLH can be life-threatening and has led to death in people treated with Lunsumio. Your health care provider will check you for HLH especially if your CRS lasts longer than expected. Signs and symptoms of HLH include: low blood cell counts. Low blood cell counts are common during treatment with Lunsumio and can also be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment with Lunsumio. Lunsumio can cause the following low blood cell counts: low white blood cell counts (neutropenia). Low white blood cells can increase your risk for infection low red blood cell counts (anemia). Low red blood cells can cause tiredness and shortness of breath low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia). Low platelet counts can cause bruising or bleeding problems

Low blood cell counts are common during treatment with Lunsumio and can also be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment with Lunsumio. Lunsumio can cause the following low blood cell counts: growth in your tumor or worsening of tumor related problems (tumor flare). Lunsumio can cause serious or severe worsening of your tumor. Tell your healthcare provider if you develop any of these signs or symptoms of tumor flare during your treatment with Lunsumio: chest pain cough trouble breathing tender or swollen lymph nodes pain or swelling at the site of the tumor

Lunsumio can cause serious or severe worsening of your tumor. Tell your healthcare provider if you develop any of these signs or symptoms of tumor flare during your treatment with Lunsumio:

Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or permanently stop treatment with Lunsumio if you develop severe side effects.

The most common side effects of Lunsumio include: tiredness, rash, fever, and headache.

The most common severe abnormal blood test results with Lunsumio include: decreased phosphate, increased glucose, and increased uric acid levels.

Before receiving Lunsumio, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have ever had an infusion reaction after receiving Lunsumio

have an infection, or have had an infection in the past which lasted a long time or keeps coming back

have or have had Epstein-Barr Virus

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Lunsumio may harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with Lunsumio

Females who are able to become pregnant: your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with Lunsumio you should use an effective method of birth control (contraception) during your treatment and for 3 months after the last dose of Lunsumio

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Lunsumio passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment and for 3 months after the last dose of Lunsumio

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What should I avoid while receiving Lunsumio?

Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other dangerous activities if you develop dizziness, confusion, tremors, sleepiness, or any other symptoms that impair consciousness until your signs and symptoms go away. These may be signs and symptoms of CRS or neurologic problems.

These are not all the possible side effects of Lunsumio. Talk to your healthcare provider for more information about the benefits and risks of Lunsumio.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

