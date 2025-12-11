NeoGenomics to Present New ctDNA Research at SABCS 2025

Data include findings generated using the RaDaR 1.0 assay to assess molecular residual disease and recurrence risk in early breast cancer

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced that data utilizing its RaDaR® 1.0 assay for the detection of molecular residual disease (MRD) will be presented at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), taking place Dec. 9–12, 2025, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

NeoGenomics will present new data from the SURVIVE HERoes Phase III trial and the CLEVER study, both of which used RaDaR 1.0 circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) testing to evaluate molecular residual disease and recurrence risk. These findings reinforce the growing role of tumor-informed ctDNA approaches in early breast cancer research and recurrence monitoring.

Presentation details

"The findings presented at this year’s SABCS conference demonstrate how RaDaR-detected ctDNA can provide invaluable and actionable information to care teams as they monitor patients following their initial breast care treatment,” said Tony Zook, Chief Executive Officer. “These studies represent an important step in building the evidence needed to integrate MRD insights into the routine oncology care that community oncologists and their patients deserve."

