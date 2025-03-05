Natera Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio With New Patents in Tumor-Informed MRD

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued Natera a new patent related to testing of single nucleotide variants in circulating-tumor DNA (ctDNA). This builds on Natera’s extensive intellectual property estate, including a strong portfolio of molecular residual disease testing (MRD) patents for whole exome and whole genome sequencing.





U.S. patent No. 12,203,142 relates to certain methods of preparation useful for tumor-informed ctDNA monitoring using whole exome or whole genome sequencing. The patent describes various modes of target enrichment in the plasma, including both multiplex polymerase chain reaction PCR and capture by hybridization.

Natera has more than 110 patents relating to cell-free DNA analysis for oncology testing, including 23 patents obtained in 2024.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are validated by more than 250 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to the scope of protection we establish and maintain for our intellectual property or other proprietary rights. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in “Risk Factors” in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

