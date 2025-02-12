Nanomosaic Announced Release of Joint White Paper with BMS Investigating Nanoneedle Technology to Improve AAV Manufacturing Process and Product Quality

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanomosaic, a leader in multiplex, multi-omic marker analysis, today announced the publication of a scientific white paper detailing a study conducted with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS). The paper explores the potential of the nanoneedle technology as an innovative tool for enhancing the depth and breadth of insights into AAV (adeno-associated virus) manufacturing processes and product quality.

During AAV production, natural variations in the viral genome lead to the formation of subpopulations within a single batch. These variations can negatively impact the efficiency of the vector, potentially compromising therapeutic efficacy or causing unintended side effects due to suboptimal AAV subpopulations. To mitigate these risks, AAV developers and manufacturers implement strategies to selectively enrich preparations with particles containing a complete transgene capable of delivering the desired therapeutic effect.

“The nanoneedle technology offers a unique capability to simultaneously quantify titers of true, full viral genomes as well as a range of partial species, making it an invaluable tool for the next generation of process optimization. By accurately and quantitatively distinguishing between sub-species of particles and providing a true readout of full-length genomes, the technology enables an improved approach to understanding manufacturing performance and product quality,” said Daniel Hurwit, Senior Principal Scientist, BMS.

The study demonstrated that the nanoneedle technology can effectively quantify AAV subpopulations, offering critical insights into the production of full-length vectors. It also identified pools of partial genomes that may persist in AAV feed streams, addressing major limitations in traditional methods, such as ITR-based tittering, which can misrepresent viral genome content. “With just 2 µL of sample, this scalable, high- throughput assay can be applied to a wide range of matrices, from crude lysates to purified vectors, enabling more precise monitoring and optimization throughout the AAV manufacturing process,” said Qimin Quan, PhD, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Nanomosaic.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .

About NanoMosaic

NanoMosaic is a pioneering biotechnology company that develops innovative tools and technologies for multiomic biomarker detection and analysis. The company’s flagship product, the NanoMosaic Tessie™ system, is a high-throughput platform for biomarker detection that enables researchers to analyze multiple samples simultaneously with high sensitivity and specificity across proteins and nucleic acid on the same run. The system is designed to provide novel Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs) for Cell and Gene Therapy development and manufacturing and to accelerate the discovery and development of biomarkers for a wide range of applications, including disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and precision medicine.

