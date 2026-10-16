Nabsys Launches RepX™ for Repeat Expansion Analysis Ahead of ASHG 2026

New pipeline offers the potential to analyze up to 23 disease-associated repeat expansion loci in a single, low-cost run

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabsys 2.0, LLC ("Nabsys") today announced the release of RepX™, a repeat expansion analysis pipeline available through its Nabsys Navigator™ cloud platform. RepX uses Electronic Genome Mapping (EGM) data generated on the OhmX™ Platform to investigate disease-associated repeat expansions.

Repeat expansions are associated with numerous inherited disorders but can be difficult to characterize. EGM analyzes individual ultra-long DNA molecules without amplification or ligation, avoiding biases associated with these processes and allowing researchers to examine the distribution of expansion sizes and investigate repeat instability within each allele.

Because RepX runs on data from the standard OhmX VOLT Whole Genome Kit, the same dataset can also support genome-wide structural variant and copy number variant analyses. Within Nabsys Navigator, RepX joins SV-Discover™ for genome-wide structural variant analysis and SV-Verify™ for confirmation of structural variants identified by other technologies, supported by integrated visualization tools.

"Repeat expansion research benefits from understanding not just expansion size, but how it varies within an allele," said Barrett Bready, M.D., founder and CEO of Nabsys. "RepX pairs those EGM single-molecule insights with the potential for low-cost, multi-locus analysis—advancing our goal of making single-molecule genomics accessible to every lab."

Nabsys will demonstrate RepX and Nabsys Navigator at Booth #501 during the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2026 Annual Meeting, October 20–24 in Montréal, Canada. The company's five posters include "CRISPR/Cas9 Customization of Electronic Genome Mapping Repeat Expansion Assays" (#8132W), presented by Kasra Tabatabaei, Ph.D., and the Reviewers' Choice poster "CRISPR/Cas9 Optimization by Electronic Genome Mapping" (#5008F), presented by John Thompson, Ph.D.

View the full ASHG presentation schedule and learn more about RepX.

The OhmX Platform, Nabsys Navigator and RepX are for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Nabsys 2.0, LLC

Nabsys is advancing genomics through its proprietary Electronic Genome Mapping (EGM) technology. Implemented on the OhmX™ Platform, EGM integrates precision electronics, nanofluidics, and computational biology to deliver high-resolution insight into genome structure. This approach is designed to expand what is possible in cytogenetics, molecular genetics, and cell and gene therapy research by supporting comprehensive structural variation analysis. The company is based in Providence, Rhode Island. For more information, visit www.nabsys.com.

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SOURCE Nabsys