Hitachi High-Tech Acquires Majority Interest in Nabsys
August 2, 2024
Justin Bingham Joins Nabsys as Chief Commercial Officer
October 19, 2022
Kevin DeGeeter Joins Nabsys as Chief Financial Officer
July 18, 2022
Nabsys Raises $25 Million Equity Round
April 13, 2022
Nabsys Raises $21 Million Equity Round Led by Hitachi High-Technologies
October 2, 2019
Nabsys Generates World’s First Long-Range, Non-Optical Maps Of Whole Human Genomes
October 11, 2016
Founding CEO, Top Execs Return to Genomics Firm Nabsys After Completion of Financial Restructuring
March 31, 2016
NABsys, Inc. Appoints Anthony Shuber As Chief Scientific Officer
October 27, 2014
NABsys, Inc. Appoints Steve Lombardi As Chief Executive Officer
September 15, 2014
NABsys, Inc. Raises $20 Million From Investors
March 13, 2013
JOBS