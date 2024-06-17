News
Nabsys, Inc.
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Hitachi High-Tech Acquires Majority Interest in Nabsys
August 2, 2024
·
4 min read
Business
Justin Bingham Joins Nabsys as Chief Commercial Officer
October 19, 2022
·
2 min read
Business
Kevin DeGeeter Joins Nabsys as Chief Financial Officer
July 18, 2022
·
3 min read
Genetown
Nabsys Raises $25 Million Equity Round
April 13, 2022
·
2 min read
Business
Nabsys Raises $21 Million Equity Round Led by Hitachi High-Technologies
October 2, 2019
·
2 min read
Pharm Country
Nabsys Generates World’s First Long-Range, Non-Optical Maps Of Whole Human Genomes
October 11, 2016
·
3 min read
Business
Founding CEO, Top Execs Return to Genomics Firm Nabsys After Completion of Financial Restructuring
March 31, 2016
·
2 min read
Business
NABsys, Inc. Appoints Anthony Shuber As Chief Scientific Officer
October 27, 2014
·
1 min read
Business
NABsys, Inc. Appoints Steve Lombardi As Chief Executive Officer
September 15, 2014
·
3 min read
Pharm Country
NABsys, Inc. Raises $20 Million From Investors
March 13, 2013
·
2 min read
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
